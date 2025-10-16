$41.760.01
In Bukovyna, customs officers found a man among diapers in a truck from Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

At the Ukrainian-Romanian border, customs officers found a man in a truck from Istanbul, hiding among packages of baby diapers. According to preliminary data, he may be a Syrian citizen, and border guards are establishing the circumstances of the illegal border crossing.

In Bukovyna, customs officers found a man among diapers in a truck from Turkey

At the Ukrainian-Romanian border crossing point "Porubne – Siret", customs officers, using a scanning system, discovered a hidden man in a truck that arrived from Istanbul. The person was hiding among the goods – packages of baby diapers. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the customs service, the truck from Turkey was heading to Ukraine with official goods declared as hygiene products. During a standard inspection of the vehicle, the scanning system detected an anomaly in the cargo compartment – a silhouette resembling a human figure.

Customs officers immediately reported the incident to border guards. A joint inspection team opened the cargo compartment, where, among numerous packages of diapers, they found a man without documents, who, according to preliminary data, may be a citizen of Syria.

Currently, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is conducting further procedural actions to identify the detainee and clarify the circumstances of his attempt to illegally cross the border.

In Bukovyna, border guards uncovered an escape scheme abroad and weapons with ammunition: among the organizers is a deputy mayor15.10.25, 18:06 • 2762 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Syria
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine