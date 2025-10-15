In Bukovyna, border guards uncovered an escape scheme abroad and weapons with ammunition: among the organizers is a deputy mayor

$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22763 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21788 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22162 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20160 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17556 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17042 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31479 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31547 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13716 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56602 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 19191 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32694 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 18540 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14135 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14160 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32715 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31480 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 31547 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56619 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 59819 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 38905 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 40872 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48132 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 51960 views
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

In Bukovyna, border guards uncovered an escape scheme abroad and weapons with ammunition: among the organizers is a deputy mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

In Bukovyna, border guards liquidated a scheme of illegal border crossing organized by the deputy mayor of Sokyriany. The official helped draft dodgers travel to Moldova for 7,000 dollars; weapons and ammunition were seized from him.

In Bukovyna, border guards uncovered an escape scheme abroad and weapons with ammunition: among the organizers is a deputy mayor

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the liquidation of a scheme for illegal crossing of the state border, in the organization of which a current deputy mayor of Sokyriany, Chernivtsi region, is involved. According to the investigation, the official used his official position to help draft dodgers illegally travel to Moldova. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The violator was detained thanks to information from the operational unit of the Chernivtsi border detachment. Law enforcement officers stopped a man who was trying to be transported across the border outside checkpoints. After that, the border guards uncovered the entire network of organizers of the scheme.

Using the obtained data, law enforcement officers identified all participants in the illegal scheme. Among them is the deputy mayor of Sokyriany, Chernivtsi region, who, using his official position, helped "clients" reach the border. The main organizer from Khmelnytskyi region sought out those willing and managed the routes.

– reported the border guards.

According to the investigation, the cost of the "service" was about 7 thousand US dollars per person. During searches of the involved persons, firearms, hundreds of cartridges, mobile phones, and a car used to transport clients were seized.

The main figures in the case have been detained, and they have already been notified of suspicion under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing, and law enforcement officers are identifying other possible accomplices in the crime.

In Odesa, the head of a military hospital department was detained for a $2,000 bribe15.10.25, 13:23 • 1960 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
Odesa