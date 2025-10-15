In Bukovyna, border guards uncovered an escape scheme abroad and weapons with ammunition: among the organizers is a deputy mayor

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported the liquidation of a scheme for illegal crossing of the state border, in the organization of which a current deputy mayor of Sokyriany, Chernivtsi region, is involved. According to the investigation, the official used his official position to help draft dodgers illegally travel to Moldova. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The violator was detained thanks to information from the operational unit of the Chernivtsi border detachment. Law enforcement officers stopped a man who was trying to be transported across the border outside checkpoints. After that, the border guards uncovered the entire network of organizers of the scheme.

Using the obtained data, law enforcement officers identified all participants in the illegal scheme. Among them is the deputy mayor of Sokyriany, Chernivtsi region, who, using his official position, helped "clients" reach the border. The main organizer from Khmelnytskyi region sought out those willing and managed the routes. – reported the border guards.

According to the investigation, the cost of the "service" was about 7 thousand US dollars per person. During searches of the involved persons, firearms, hundreds of cartridges, mobile phones, and a car used to transport clients were seized.

The main figures in the case have been detained, and they have already been notified of suspicion under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing, and law enforcement officers are identifying other possible accomplices in the crime.

