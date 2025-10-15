In Odesa, the head of a military hospital department was detained for a $2,000 bribe
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, the head of a department of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region was detained for extorting $2,000. He promised to facilitate the recognition of a conscript as partially fit for service.
In Odesa, the head of the department of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region was exposed for demanding $2,000 for assisting in recognizing a conscript as partially fit for service. The official was caught "red-handed" while receiving a bribe. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, in June 2025, the suspect demanded $2,000 from a conscript for assistance in obtaining a conclusion from the military medical commission (MMC) that would allow the man to be recognized as partially fit for service. Such a conclusion would subsequently allow him to serve in support units, training centers, logistics, or other non-combat units.
The conscript contacted law enforcement officers and subsequently acted under their supervision and guidance. The suspect was detained while receiving the money.
The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit). The court chose a preventive measure for him - detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 605,600.
