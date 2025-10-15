In Odesa, the head of a military hospital department was detained for a $2,000 bribe

In Odesa, the head of the department of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region was exposed for demanding $2,000 for assisting in recognizing a conscript as partially fit for service. The official was caught "red-handed" while receiving a bribe. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in June 2025, the suspect demanded $2,000 from a conscript for assistance in obtaining a conclusion from the military medical commission (MMC) that would allow the man to be recognized as partially fit for service. Such a conclusion would subsequently allow him to serve in support units, training centers, logistics, or other non-combat units. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The conscript contacted law enforcement officers and subsequently acted under their supervision and guidance. The suspect was detained while receiving the money.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit). The court chose a preventive measure for him - detention with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 605,600.

Officials of three universities suspected of selling places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 - prosecutor's office