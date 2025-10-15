Officials of three universities suspected of selling places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 - prosecutor's office

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1162 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4390 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4954 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10523 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12741 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19099 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20376 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13128 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14740 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15711 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53449 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 39816 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 58897 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions05:19 AM • 16219 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34797 views
Publications
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 11128 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19100 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 20379 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34877 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 87635 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53515 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 33317 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 35255 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 43318 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 47242 views
Actual
Series
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Officials of three universities suspected of selling places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Officials of three universities in Ukraine have been exposed for organizing the sale of places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 per person. The total amount of illicit funds received exceeds 1 million hryvnias.

Officials of three universities suspected of selling places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 - prosecutor's office

Officials from three universities in Ukraine have been exposed on suspicion of selling places in postgraduate studies. The cost is 4.5 thousand dollars per person. The total amount of illegal funds received by them exceeds 1 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the police, exposed a corruption scheme in the field of postgraduate education. Under suspicion are the Vice-Rector of the State University of Intellectual Technologies and Communications, an associate professor of Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University, and the head of a structural unit of the State Scientific Institution "Institute for Modernization of Educational Content," the prosecutor's office informs.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about Kateryna Tanashchuk, Vice-Rector for Research at the State University of Intellectual Technologies and Communications.

According to the investigation, they organized the sale of places in postgraduate studies. The cost is 4.5 thousand US dollars per person.

"The candidates were sought by an associate professor of Chernivtsi National University and an official of the Institute for Modernization of Educational Content, and the vice-rector arranged their enrollment. For this, she received 4 thousand US dollars from each applicant, and her accomplices received 250 US dollars. Five men are known to have used the services," the report says.

It is reported that, among other things, after enrollment, they were forced to accept another "condition" - to transfer access to bank cards to which scholarships were received. As a result, more than 285 thousand hryvnias from the scholarship holders' accounts also ended up in the pockets of the organizer and accomplices, the prosecutor's office indicated.

The total amount of illegal funds received by them, as reported, exceeds 1 million hryvnias.

"All three have been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing preventive measures is being resolved," the prosecutor's office reports.

SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions08.10.25, 04:02 • 35869 views

Addition

In Ukraine, during a police special operation called "Guardian," about 100 cases of forged certificates of care for people with disabilities, which were used to avoid military service, were exposed, and eight people have already been notified of suspicion.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesEducation
TCC and SP
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine