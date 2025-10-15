Officials of three universities suspected of selling places in postgraduate studies for $4,500 - prosecutor's office

Officials from three universities in Ukraine have been exposed on suspicion of selling places in postgraduate studies. The cost is 4.5 thousand dollars per person. The total amount of illegal funds received by them exceeds 1 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the police, exposed a corruption scheme in the field of postgraduate education. Under suspicion are the Vice-Rector of the State University of Intellectual Technologies and Communications, an associate professor of Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University, and the head of a structural unit of the State Scientific Institution "Institute for Modernization of Educational Content," the prosecutor's office informs.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about Kateryna Tanashchuk, Vice-Rector for Research at the State University of Intellectual Technologies and Communications.

According to the investigation, they organized the sale of places in postgraduate studies. The cost is 4.5 thousand US dollars per person.

"The candidates were sought by an associate professor of Chernivtsi National University and an official of the Institute for Modernization of Educational Content, and the vice-rector arranged their enrollment. For this, she received 4 thousand US dollars from each applicant, and her accomplices received 250 US dollars. Five men are known to have used the services," the report says.

It is reported that, among other things, after enrollment, they were forced to accept another "condition" - to transfer access to bank cards to which scholarships were received. As a result, more than 285 thousand hryvnias from the scholarship holders' accounts also ended up in the pockets of the organizer and accomplices, the prosecutor's office indicated.

The total amount of illegal funds received by them, as reported, exceeds 1 million hryvnias.

"All three have been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing preventive measures is being resolved," the prosecutor's office reports.

