In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wife

A man who left his two cats to his ex-wife after their divorce agreed to pay "cat alimony" — 10,000 liras (approximately 205 euros) every three months for the next 10 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication Haberler.

Details

It is noted that this condition was included in the divorce agreement by mutual consent, concluded in Istanbul. The document states that the man transfers custody of the pets to his wife and assumes financial obligations for their maintenance.

Buğra B. and Ezgi B., residing in Istanbul, decided to divorce by mutual consent, citing "a significant deterioration of marital relations." The protocol submitted to the Istanbul Family Court stated that the couple reached an agreement on divorce, and Buğra B. agreed to pay Ezgi B. 550,000 liras as financial compensation. The most interesting detail of the document was the agreement regarding the custody of the cats: the parties agreed that Ezgi B. would keep the two cats that belonged to Buğra B. - the publication writes.

In addition, the document stipulates that Buğra B. will pay 10,000 liras every three months for ten years for the care and maintenance of the cats.

In Turkey, this agreement is already being called an example of a "new type of alimony." The court will most likely include this condition in the final divorce decree.

