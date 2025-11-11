Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov arrived in Turkey: he will work on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7982 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15677 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15747 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16668 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21995 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24161 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27468 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64345 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76476 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4360 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9720 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 15647 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15721 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78686 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 1408 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14253 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 52595 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 127700 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 131909 views
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov arrived in Turkey: he will work on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov arrived in Istanbul to work on unblocking the prisoner exchange process. He plans meetings in Turkey and the Middle East to resume exchanges.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov arrived in Turkey: he will work on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov arrived in Turkey, where he will work to unblock the prisoner exchange process, reports UNN.

Just arrived in Istanbul. These days I will be working in Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process.

- Umerov reported on Telegram.

He noted that "there was an agreement - and it needs to be implemented."

The task of the President of Ukraine is clear - Ukrainians must return home from captivity. There will be meetings these days, particularly in Turkey. The question is precisely about this - to resume exchanges.

- Umerov summarized.

SBU showed exclusive video of prisoner exchange: 205 Ukrainians returned home02.10.25, 17:46 • 4075 views

Add

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated that an exchange of prisoners of war is currently underway between Russia and Ukraine. Further steps regarding ceasefire issues, according to him, may take place after trilateral and bilateral meetings in Washington.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine