Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov arrived in Turkey: he will work on resuming prisoner exchanges with Russia
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov arrived in Istanbul to work on unblocking the prisoner exchange process. He plans meetings in Turkey and the Middle East to resume exchanges.
Just arrived in Istanbul. These days I will be working in Turkey and the Middle East to unblock the exchange process.
He noted that "there was an agreement - and it needs to be implemented."
The task of the President of Ukraine is clear - Ukrainians must return home from captivity. There will be meetings these days, particularly in Turkey. The question is precisely about this - to resume exchanges.
Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated that an exchange of prisoners of war is currently underway between Russia and Ukraine. Further steps regarding ceasefire issues, according to him, may take place after trilateral and bilateral meetings in Washington.