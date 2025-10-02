$41.220.08
SBU showed exclusive video of prisoner exchange: 205 Ukrainians returned home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

The Security Service of Ukraine released an exclusive video of the prisoner exchange that took place on October 2. 185 servicemen and 20 civilians returned home, most of whom had been in captivity since 2022.

SBU showed exclusive video of prisoner exchange: 205 Ukrainians returned home

The Security Service of Ukraine has released an exclusive video of the prisoner exchange that took place on October 2. This exchange was the result of coordinated work by the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures acting on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the exchange, 185 servicemen and 20 civilians returned home. Among those released are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service, who were held captive after battles in Mariupol, at "Azovstal," and during the defense of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Most of them had been imprisoned since 2022 and have now finally returned to their families.

The SBU emphasized that the process of releasing Ukrainians continues, and coordination between relevant structures allows for such exchanges to be carried out promptly and people to be returned home.

Recall

On Thursday, October 2, 185 defenders returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them are those who defended Mariupol and "Azovstal," as well as the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

It is noted that the released servicemen defended Ukraine in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. 

Stepan Haftko

