Ukraine produces almost 50% of everything needed for war - Palisa

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16089 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28714 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42848 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37745 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47367 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53248 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52188 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46582 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36988 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27712 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 30406 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 65661 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62709 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37570 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 14669 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16089 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28714 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 108110 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 132632 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 168463 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 2506 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37809 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62934 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 52183 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 192900 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Ukraine produces almost 50% of everything needed for war - Palisa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

Ukraine has developed a "Plan B" in case of cessation of arms supplies from the US, increasing its own production and joint ventures. The country is working on air defense and developing new technological solutions to combat various threats.

Ukraine produces almost 50% of everything needed for war - Palisa

Ukraine has a "Plan B" in case the supply of weapons from the USA stops. Pavlo Palisa, advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, told Report agency about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, almost 50% of everything Ukraine needs for the war, we produce domestically. By ourselves, together with partner countries, through joint production, joint ventures. And we are ready to further increase these volumes. I am sure that in the near future Ukraine will definitely surprise the world, and not just once. Of course, we are working on air defense, on complexes of various ranges and different specific operations against various targets.

– he said.

According to him, all this is being done to reliably protect our territory, our airspace from ballistic missiles, from cruise missiles of various types, as well as from Shahed-type drones.

The Ukrainian army already has many technological solutions that are in the final stages, and in the near future we will see them in action.

There are also solutions that have passed successful combat testing, used to perform real tasks in conditions of cunning enemy designs. We are making significant efforts to develop our own anti-aircraft missile systems, working on an effective solution for shooting down ballistic missiles, as well as an effective and cheap way to destroy Shaheds.

- Palisa noted.

Recall

The US resumed the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, including 155mm ammunition and GMLRS precision-guided missiles. The total US military aid to Ukraine since February 2022 has exceeded $67 billion.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Shahed-136
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9