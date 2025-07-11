Ukraine produces almost 50% of everything needed for war - Palisa

Ukraine has a "Plan B" in case the supply of weapons from the USA stops. Pavlo Palisa, advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, told Report agency about this, as reported by UNN.

Currently, almost 50% of everything Ukraine needs for the war, we produce domestically. By ourselves, together with partner countries, through joint production, joint ventures. And we are ready to further increase these volumes. I am sure that in the near future Ukraine will definitely surprise the world, and not just once. Of course, we are working on air defense, on complexes of various ranges and different specific operations against various targets. – he said.

According to him, all this is being done to reliably protect our territory, our airspace from ballistic missiles, from cruise missiles of various types, as well as from Shahed-type drones.

The Ukrainian army already has many technological solutions that are in the final stages, and in the near future we will see them in action.

There are also solutions that have passed successful combat testing, used to perform real tasks in conditions of cunning enemy designs. We are making significant efforts to develop our own anti-aircraft missile systems, working on an effective solution for shooting down ballistic missiles, as well as an effective and cheap way to destroy Shaheds. - Palisa noted.

The US resumed the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, including 155mm ammunition and GMLRS precision-guided missiles. The total US military aid to Ukraine since February 2022 has exceeded $67 billion.