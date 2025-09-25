Ukrainian SBS and HIMARS destroyed enemy artillery position on the front line

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) helped precisely destroy an enemy artillery position on one of the key front lines, adjusting a HIMARS strike. Thanks to the coordination of intelligence and artillery, the enemy suffered significant losses. The USF reported this on Telegram and showed a video of the strikes, UNN writes.

Details

On one of the important sections of the front, aerial reconnaissance officers of the Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces recorded the arrival of a Russian column at an artillery firing position.

The obtained coordinates were transmitted to one of the units of the Air Assault Forces, which used HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to deliver a precise strike on the enemy concentration.

The attack resulted in the destruction of a truck and an ammunition depot, as well as serious damage to an artillery piece. Information regarding enemy personnel losses is being clarified.

Thanks to the close interaction of the reconnaissance and strike capabilities of the USF units in conjunction with the forces and means of artillery, a continuous reconnaissance and fire circuit is created, which makes it possible to block enemy maneuvers and inflict significant losses on them. – reported the USF.

