Ukrainian SBS and HIMARS destroyed enemy artillery position on the front line

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:24 AM • 11940 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16460 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 39032 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44238 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67351 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51866 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45938 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41528 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71866 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.1m/s
39%
760mm
Popular news
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideoSeptember 25, 02:45 AM • 32485 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 31136 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 40136 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 28439 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 18832 views
Publications
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 6808 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 11891 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 9812 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 19738 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38966 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ilan Shor
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 3246 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 14892 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 55175 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 113803 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 72318 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
The Guardian
SWIFT

Ukrainian SBS and HIMARS destroyed enemy artillery position on the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, together with HIMARS, destroyed an enemy artillery position, a truck, and an ammunition depot. This happened on one of the key sectors of the front after Russian convoy was detected by aerial reconnaissance.

Ukrainian SBS and HIMARS destroyed enemy artillery position on the front line

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) helped precisely destroy an enemy artillery position on one of the key front lines, adjusting a HIMARS strike. Thanks to the coordination of intelligence and artillery, the enemy suffered significant losses. The USF reported this on Telegram and showed a video of the strikes, UNN writes.

Details

On one of the important sections of the front, aerial reconnaissance officers of the Flying Skull battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces recorded the arrival of a Russian column at an artillery firing position.

The obtained coordinates were transmitted to one of the units of the Air Assault Forces, which used HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to deliver a precise strike on the enemy concentration.

Chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai halted operations after night drone attack25.09.25, 13:00 • 1246 views

The attack resulted in the destruction of a truck and an ammunition depot, as well as serious damage to an artillery piece. Information regarding enemy personnel losses is being clarified.

Thanks to the close interaction of the reconnaissance and strike capabilities of the USF units in conjunction with the forces and means of artillery, a continuous reconnaissance and fire circuit is created, which makes it possible to block enemy maneuvers and inflict significant losses on them.

– reported the USF.

GRU naval drone strike: oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk paralyzed - sources25.09.25, 13:06 • 1256 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
M142 HIMARS