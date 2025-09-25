$41.410.03
Chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai halted operations after night drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers plant temporarily suspended operations after a night drone attack on September 25. There were no casualties, the territory is being inspected, and 140 employees have been evacuated.

Chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai halted operations after night drone attack

The "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai has temporarily suspended operations after a night drone attack. The incident occurred on the night of September 25, resulting in the evacuation of some employees and a search of the enterprise's territory for dangerous objects. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

In Belorechensk, Krasnodar Krai, the chemical plant "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" ceased operations after a night attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. According to ASTRA sources and an employee of the enterprise, the attack took place approximately between 2:30 and 3:30 AM on September 25.

SOF confirmed the strike on the Volgograd oil refinery in the Russian Federation18.09.25, 11:31 • 3014 views

The local Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that Ukrainian drones hit the plant's territory, causing a small fire. The area of the fire was about 50 square meters and has already been extinguished. There were no casualties. The plant's operations have been temporarily suspended while the territory is checked for explosive devices.

Local residents previously reported traffic restrictions near the plant. The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai confirmed that about 140 employees of the enterprise were evacuated to shelters. Special and emergency services continue to work at the incident site.

General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia16.09.25, 10:46 • 18650 views

"EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" is one of the largest producers of mineral fertilizers in southern Russia. According to Reuters, since the beginning of the full-scale war, five key Russian chemical companies have supplied over 75% of the necessary chemicals for the production of explosives and gunpowder, including "EuroChem," "Uralchem," "Evraz," "Sredneuralsk Copper Smelter," and "Lukoil."

Recall

On the morning of September 25, Russia reported a drone attack on the "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai, according to Russian media and Telegram channels.

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a successful attack – Russia's national fast payment banking system "collapsed," UNN sources reported.

On September 24, Russia reported that the "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan was attacked again. 

Long-range SBU drones caused an explosion at one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical plants – "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat." The drone strike hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit, which is a key element of the enterprise.

Reuters reported that the Russian oil pipeline monopolist "Transneft" warned producers about a possible reduction in production after drone attacks on critical export ports and oil refineries.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEvents
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Reuters