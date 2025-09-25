Chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai halted operations after night drone attack

The "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai has temporarily suspended operations after a night drone attack. The incident occurred on the night of September 25, resulting in the evacuation of some employees and a search of the enterprise's territory for dangerous objects. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

In Belorechensk, Krasnodar Krai, the chemical plant "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" ceased operations after a night attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. According to ASTRA sources and an employee of the enterprise, the attack took place approximately between 2:30 and 3:30 AM on September 25.

The local Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that Ukrainian drones hit the plant's territory, causing a small fire. The area of the fire was about 50 square meters and has already been extinguished. There were no casualties. The plant's operations have been temporarily suspended while the territory is checked for explosive devices.

Local residents previously reported traffic restrictions near the plant. The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai confirmed that about 140 employees of the enterprise were evacuated to shelters. Special and emergency services continue to work at the incident site.

"EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" is one of the largest producers of mineral fertilizers in southern Russia. According to Reuters, since the beginning of the full-scale war, five key Russian chemical companies have supplied over 75% of the necessary chemicals for the production of explosives and gunpowder, including "EuroChem," "Uralchem," "Evraz," "Sredneuralsk Copper Smelter," and "Lukoil."

On the morning of September 25, Russia reported a drone attack on the "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai, according to Russian media and Telegram channels.

