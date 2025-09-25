GRU naval drone strike: oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk paralyzed - sources

Marine drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked Russian logistics facilities on the Black Sea coast - ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result, the operation of the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal was paralyzed. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the Ukrainian special service.

Details

On September 24, 2025, attack marine drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked logistics facilities of the aggressor state Russia on the Black Sea coast - ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. - the source informs.

The UNN interlocutor noted that as a result of the Main Intelligence Directorate's operation, the work of the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, located near Novorossiysk, where the Russians loaded their tankers with oil - including those from the so-called shadow fleet - was paralyzed.

These Russian oil transshipment points are collectively capable of exporting 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. Also, the Main Intelligence Directorate's marine drones hit and blew up the oil loading pier of one of the largest terminals of the aggressor state Russia in the port of Tuapse. - sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

The interlocutor noted that the attack on the oil export facilities of the aggressor state Russia, which fuels the criminal war against Ukraine, also once again demonstrated the clumsiness of the Russian group assigned to protect the Black Sea ports.

The chaotic and inaccurate fire of the Russian military caused the destruction of residential buildings, destroyed several cars, caused panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and also in Sochi, located a few tens of kilometers from the attack site, where local leaders announced an emergency evacuation from the beaches. The fight against the shadow oil exports of the aggressor state Russia continues. - sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate stated.

Russian fuel exports are declining due to drone attacks on oil refineries - Reuters

Attention, video 18+!!!

Addition

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence special forces burned two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and hit coastal radars.

UNN sources reported that on September 20, long-range drones of the SBU's CSO "A" and the Ukrainian Armed Forces' SSO hit a number of oil pumping stations of the "Kuibyshev - Tikhoretsk" oil pipeline, which are involved in oil exports through the port of Novorossiysk.