GRU naval drone strike: oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk paralyzed - sources

$41.410.03
48.660.14
uken
10:24 AM • 11792 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16349 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38825 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44140 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67268 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51832 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45915 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41525 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71864 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.1m/s
39%
760mm
Popular news
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideoSeptember 25, 02:45 AM • 32485 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25PhotoSeptember 25, 03:07 AM • 31136 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 40136 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 28439 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 18832 views
Publications
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 6580 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 11736 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 9588 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 19529 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38761 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ilan Shor
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 3142 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 14844 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 55132 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 113765 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 72279 views
Actual
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
The Guardian
SWIFT

GRU naval drone strike: oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk paralyzed - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

On September 24, 2025, naval drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result of the operation, the work of Transneft's oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal was paralyzed.

GRU naval drone strike: oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk paralyzed - sources

Marine drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked Russian logistics facilities on the Black Sea coast - ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse. As a result, the operation of the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal was paralyzed. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the Ukrainian special service.

Details

On September 24, 2025, attack marine drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked logistics facilities of the aggressor state Russia on the Black Sea coast - ports in Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

- the source informs.

The UNN interlocutor noted that as a result of the Main Intelligence Directorate's operation, the work of the Transneft oil loading complex and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, located near Novorossiysk, where the Russians loaded their tankers with oil - including those from the so-called shadow fleet - was paralyzed.

These Russian oil transshipment points are collectively capable of exporting 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. Also, the Main Intelligence Directorate's marine drones hit and blew up the oil loading pier of one of the largest terminals of the aggressor state Russia in the port of Tuapse.

- sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

The interlocutor noted that the attack on the oil export facilities of the aggressor state Russia, which fuels the criminal war against Ukraine, also once again demonstrated the clumsiness of the Russian group assigned to protect the Black Sea ports.

The chaotic and inaccurate fire of the Russian military caused the destruction of residential buildings, destroyed several cars, caused panic among the population in Novorossiysk, Tuapse, and also in Sochi, located a few tens of kilometers from the attack site, where local leaders announced an emergency evacuation from the beaches. The fight against the shadow oil exports of the aggressor state Russia continues.

- sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate stated.

Russian fuel exports are declining due to drone attacks on oil refineries - Reuters9/23/25, 4:01 PM • 2290 views

Attention, video 18+!!!

Addition

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence special forces burned two Russian An-26 transport aircraft and hit coastal radars.

UNN sources reported that on September 20, long-range drones of the SBU's CSO "A" and the Ukrainian Armed Forces' SSO hit a number of oil pumping stations of the "Kuibyshev - Tikhoretsk" oil pipeline, which are involved in oil exports through the port of Novorossiysk.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine