In the Bryansk region, the "Strela" plant, associated with the military complex of the Russian Federation, is on fire.

The Russian Federation reports that the "Strela" plant in the Suzemka district of the Bryansk region was attacked; propaganda channels accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the attack.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In the village of Suzemka, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the "Strela" plant, which fulfills orders for the Russian military-industrial complex. According to a number of TG channels, the enterprise was allegedly attacked by "HIMARS multiple launch rocket system shells."

As a result, a fire started on an area of 250 m², two workshops were completely burned down.

The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported on Telegram about a fire at an industrial enterprise, which destroyed production and administrative buildings.

According to him, there were no casualties. According to other Russian media, two guards were injured.



