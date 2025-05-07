The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged downing of 524 Ukrainian UAVs and five Neptune missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 5 Neptune missiles, 6 JDAMs, 2 HIMARS and 524 UAVs in a day. At this time, airports were closed in the Russian Federation and drone attacks were reported.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Russian air defense systems shot down 524 Ukrainian drones, five Neptune missiles and two HIMARS shells in a day, reports UNN.
Air defense systems destroyed five Neptune long-range guided missiles, six JDAM guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS multiple launch rocket system rockets, as well as 524 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Let's remind
UNN reported that a number of Russian cities closed airports, and Moscow introduced the "carpet" plan. The mayor of Moscow announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.