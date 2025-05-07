The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged downing of 524 Ukrainian UAVs and five Neptune missiles

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Russian air defense systems shot down 524 Ukrainian drones, five Neptune missiles and two HIMARS shells in a day, reports UNN.

Air defense systems destroyed five Neptune long-range guided missiles, six JDAM guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS multiple launch rocket system rockets, as well as 524 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles - the statement reads.

Important objects of the defense industry were hit in the Russian Federation - CCD under the National Security and Defense Council

Let's remind

UNN reported that a number of Russian cities closed airports, and Moscow introduced the "carpet" plan. The mayor of Moscow announced an attack by Ukrainian drones, which were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.