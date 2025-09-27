Israeli Patriot has been in Ukraine for a month, two more systems to arrive in autumn - Zelenskyy

Israel's Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month. Ukraine will receive two more systems in the fall of this year. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

The Israeli complex is operating in Ukraine. It has been operating for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall. - Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Saturday.

Zelenskyy announced that the first packages from the US under the PURL program will include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS.

Ukraine will continuously receive American weapons, which will be financed by NATO countries under the PURL initiative. $2 billion has already been allocated for packages of American aid to Ukraine.