Israeli Patriot has been in Ukraine for a month, two more systems to arrive in autumn - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The Patriot air defense system from Israel has been operating in Ukraine for a month. Ukraine will receive two more such systems in the autumn of this year, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Israeli complex is operating in Ukraine. It has been operating for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall.
Addition
Zelenskyy announced that the first packages from the US under the PURL program will include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS.
Ukraine will continuously receive American weapons, which will be financed by NATO countries under the PURL initiative. $2 billion has already been allocated for packages of American aid to Ukraine.