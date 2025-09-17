$41.180.06
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 9772 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 25255 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 34234 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 35763 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 96644 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 114651 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53218 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62232 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 101918 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS: Zelenskyy responded what will be included in the aid package under the PURL program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first aid packages from the United States under the PURL program will include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS systems. This information was also confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS: Zelenskyy responded what will be included in the aid package under the PURL program

The first packages from the US under the PURL program will include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

These packages will definitely include missiles for Patriot and for HIMARS

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the first US aid packages in the form of arms supplies to Ukraine, provided by the Donald Trump administration, had been approved and could soon be sent, as Washington resumes arms supplies to Kyiv - this time under a new financial agreement with allies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the US will provide the first package of military assistance under the PURL program.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS