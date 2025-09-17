Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS: Zelenskyy responded what will be included in the aid package under the PURL program

The first packages from the US under the PURL program will include missiles for Patriot and HIMARS. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

These packages will definitely include missiles for Patriot and for HIMARS - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Earlier, Reuters, citing sources, reported that the first US aid packages in the form of arms supplies to Ukraine, provided by the Donald Trump administration, had been approved and could soon be sent, as Washington resumes arms supplies to Kyiv - this time under a new financial agreement with allies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the US will provide the first package of military assistance under the PURL program.