The Kremlin believes the peace process is being "blocked," while Russia is allegedly "ready for negotiations."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Russia's "readiness for a peaceful settlement," while accusing Kyiv and the EU of "a lack of initiative." He also commented on the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, calling them a serious weapon.

The Kremlin believes the peace process is being "blocked," while Russia is allegedly "ready for negotiations."

Moscow says it is "ready" for a peaceful settlement, noting that Kyiv and the EU allegedly "do not show initiative," while Tomahawks, hinted at by Washington, although serious weapons, are supposedly not an obstacle to Russia's military machine. This is stated in the statements of Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov to Russian propaganda media, reports UNN.

Details

Russia is ready for a peaceful settlement, Trump also calls for sitting down at the negotiating table

- Peskov said.

 But, according to Putin's press secretary, it is the EU and Kyiv that "do not want to do anything in this direction."

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles. Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of Ukraine receiving these high-class missiles.

In the Kremlin, judging by Peskov's words, they believe that Tomahawk is a serious weapon, and at the same time, according to Putin's spokesman, they think that such weapons "will not be able to change the state of affairs at the front."

Recall

Zelenskyy stated that he spoke with Trump about the transfer of HIMARS and ATACMS.

We spoke with President Trump during our last meeting in New York. We talked not only about Tomahawk. We talked about HIMARS, and I mentioned ATACMS. In fact, when you have, for example, 40, 50, or 60 ATACMS, between us – it's nothing 

- Zelenskyy said.

Russia threatens to shoot down Tomahawk cruise missiles and attack their launch sites if the US supplies these missiles to Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
ATACMS
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS