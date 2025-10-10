Russian army lost 1120 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, October 9, Russian invaders' losses amounted to 1,120 servicemen and 14 armored combat vehicles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.10.25 are approximately:

1,1205,100 (+1,120) personnel eliminated tanks - 11,246 (+5)

11,246 (+5) armored combat vehicles - 23,339 (+14)

23,339 (+14) artillery systems - 33,547 (+13)

33,547 (+13) MLRS - 1,516 (0)

1,516 (0) air defense systems - 1,225 (0)

1,225 (0) aircraft - 427 (0)

427 (0) helicopters - 346 (0)

346 (0) UAVs of operational-tactical level - 68,547 (+254)

68,547 (+254) cruise missiles - 3,841 (0)

3,841 (0) ships / boats - 28 (0)

28 (0) submarines - 1 (0)

1 (0) automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 63,775 (+70)

63,775 (+70) special equipment - 3,973 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of October 9, 199 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Russian invaders used 1,848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,018 shellings.

