The first training on independent maintenance and operation of HIMARS took place in Lithuania

From May 17 to 23, joint exercises "Stork and Eagle" between the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Lithuania and the US Army were held in Šiauliai, Lithuania, with the aim of maintaining the individual and collective skills necessary for independent and effective management and maintenance of HIMARS systems. This is reported by LRT, reports UNN.

By conducting joint training, we strive to ensure continuous updating and deepening of our soldiers' knowledge based on the highest NATO standards. The opportunity to train together with allies is not only the acquisition or consolidation of practical skills, but also the opportunity to exchange experiences and deepen interaction. - said Major Justinas Chekanavskas, commander of the fire support battery of the Land Forces.

It is noted that during the exercises, which lasted more than a week, theoretical and practical training of fire control, repair and ammunition specialists, as well as HIMARS system operators, was conducted for the first time.

As LRT writes, during the theoretical classes, the knowledge and skills of the soldiers were standardized, and the HIMARS systems of the 3rd Battalion of the 321st Field Artillery Regiment of the US Army were redeployed from Germany to Lithuania with additional equipment and transport.

Lithuanian and American soldiers practiced performing maintenance and inspection of the HIMARS system, performing fire missions, operating HIMARS trucks day and night, repairing missiles, and preparing multiple launch artillery systems for firing. Combat firing from these systems at targets in the Baltic Sea is also scheduled for early June - the statement reads.

In order to ensure seamless preparation for the integration of HIMARS systems into the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, soldiers of the volley artillery battery closely cooperate with units of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade of the V Corps of the US Army and regularly participate in joint exercises with soldiers of allied and NATO partners in Lithuania and abroad.

According to the signed HIMARS purchase contract, the Armed Forces of Lithuania will acquire 8 launchers with combat and training ammunition, which will consist of sets of guided missiles of various types and combat characteristics, including ATACMS systems with an effective firing range of 300 km. Lithuania is purchasing these systems jointly with other Baltic countries.

Let us remind you

The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Estonia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program for an estimated $296 million.

The US has approved the sale of pilot training and F-16 services to Ukraine for $310 million