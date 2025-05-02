The US has approved the sale of pilot training and F-16 services to Ukraine for $310 million

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 10544 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 19046 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 21058 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 36860 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 57883 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 71961 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44408 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51492 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80245 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148063 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Popular news

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 20684 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 53463 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 44065 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 15453 views

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

May 2, 03:23 PM • 9864 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 44082 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 53482 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 71961 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 63704 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 141972 views
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 5906 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 21058 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 15476 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 20700 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 22522 views
The US has approved the sale of pilot training and F-16 services to Ukraine for $310 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The US State Department has approved the sale of pilot training and maintenance services for F-16 fighters to Ukraine for $310.5 million. This will improve Ukraine's security and its interoperability with the US.

The US has approved the sale of pilot training and F-16 services to Ukraine for $310 million

The US State Department has approved a decision to sell pilot training and maintenance services for F-16 fighters to Ukraine. This is reported on the website of the US Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the cost of the package is 310.5 million dollars. In particular, the Ukrainian government is asking to purchase equipment and services to support its F-16 aircraft.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

- the message says.

It also states that the sale will improve Ukraine's ability to resist current and future threats by providing effective pilot training and increasing its interoperability with the United States through comprehensive training with the US Air Force.

"This sale is consistent with the contributions of the international coalition to create a Ukrainian F-16 program and modernize the Ukrainian Air Force as a whole," the Pentagon concluded.

Let us remind you

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the military aircraft fleet, in particular F-16s, which are already in Ukraine, and those expected in the near future. Systemic solutions for effective training and use of aviation were discussed.

Air Force: F-16 pilot killed in combat mission12.04.25, 14:25 • 6015 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
