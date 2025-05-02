The US has approved the sale of pilot training and F-16 services to Ukraine for $310 million

The US State Department has approved a decision to sell pilot training and maintenance services for F-16 fighters to Ukraine. This is reported on the website of the US Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the cost of the package is 310.5 million dollars. In particular, the Ukrainian government is asking to purchase equipment and services to support its F-16 aircraft.

This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. - the message says.

It also states that the sale will improve Ukraine's ability to resist current and future threats by providing effective pilot training and increasing its interoperability with the United States through comprehensive training with the US Air Force.

"This sale is consistent with the contributions of the international coalition to create a Ukrainian F-16 program and modernize the Ukrainian Air Force as a whole," the Pentagon concluded.

Let us remind you

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the development of the military aircraft fleet, in particular F-16s, which are already in Ukraine, and those expected in the near future. Systemic solutions for effective training and use of aviation were discussed.

