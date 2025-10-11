There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump - congratulated him on his success and the Middle East agreement, informed him about Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the possibility of strengthening air defense, UNN reports.

I spoke with US President Donald Trump. A good conversation, very productive. I congratulated President Trump on his success and the Middle East agreement, which he actually secured, and this is a strong result. And if it is possible to stop the war in that region, then other wars can certainly be stopped, including this Russian war. - Zelenskyy said.

He also informed President Trump about Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Grateful for the readiness to support us. We discussed opportunities to strengthen our air defense and the agreements we are preparing in this regard. There are good options, strong ideas on how to really strengthen us. - added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the Russians' readiness to participate in real diplomacy is needed.

This can be ensured through strength. Thank you, Mr. President! - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that during his last meeting with US President Donald Trump, he discussed the possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles, but also HIMARS systems and ATACMS missiles.

Ukraine is receiving positive signals from the US regarding the transfer of supersonic Tomahawk cruise missiles, and detailed discussions are underway. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Ukraine had raised this issue before, but was then refused.