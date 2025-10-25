Fighters of the 33rd separate mechanized brigade showed how the enemy once again tried to break through the defense line in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that 5 armored units rolled out from the side of Novotoretsk, but three of them got stuck in the mud so that the landing force got out directly into the water. Brigade artillery covered the concentration of manpower.

Even the famous HIMARS, which aimed quickly and accurately, did not refuse such a fat target. - the military said.

"We have the following results of productive defense:

3 units drowned

2, together with adjacent units, destroyed

Confirmed losses in equipment:

1 MT-LB

1 motorcycle

Confirmed losses in meat units:

4 - 200

2 - 300", - the video caption says.

