HIMARS finish: Ukrainian military repelled enemy offensive in Donetsk region, occupiers stuck in swamp

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
07:33 PM • 5926 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 18427 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 27354 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 25463 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 36201 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 22316 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 19563 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 33135 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49310 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 38065 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
86%
744mm
Popular news
Belgian PM criticized for stalling "reparation loan": media learned details and what the Belgian budget has to do with itOctober 25, 12:00 PM • 4664 views
The US may impose additional sanctions against Russia, but is waiting for increased pressure from Europe - ReutersOctober 25, 12:13 PM • 6834 views
Two groups of students fought during a thematic discussion at a Lviv universityOctober 25, 02:04 PM • 10324 views
A new species of butterfly in the US was named after the murdered Ukrainian Iryna ZarutskaPhotoOctober 25, 03:50 PM • 4464 views
Putin's envoy in Washington outlined "main conditions" for a quick end to the war in Ukraine04:15 PM • 4188 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 24965 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 36201 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 40043 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 61742 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 56932 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 14694 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 20209 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 21925 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 23750 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 26797 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Truth Social

HIMARS finish: Ukrainian military repelled enemy offensive in Donetsk region, occupiers stuck in swamp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2372 views

Soldiers of the 33rd separate mechanized brigade repelled an enemy offensive in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region. 5 armored vehicles were destroyed and personnel losses were confirmed.

HIMARS finish: Ukrainian military repelled enemy offensive in Donetsk region, occupiers stuck in swamp

Fighters of the 33rd separate mechanized brigade showed how the enemy once again tried to break through the defense line in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that 5 armored units rolled out from the side of Novotoretsk, but three of them got stuck in the mud so that the landing force got out directly into the water. Brigade artillery covered the concentration of manpower.

Even the famous HIMARS, which aimed quickly and accurately, did not refuse such a fat target.

- the military said.

"We have the following results of productive defense:

  • 3 units drowned
    • 2, together with adjacent units, destroyed

      Confirmed losses in equipment:

      • 1 MT-LB
        • 1 motorcycle

          Confirmed losses in meat units:

          • 4 - 200
            • 2 - 300", - the video caption says.

              Recall

              Recently, the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Dnipro" showed the spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in the Lyman direction.

              Earlier, the Third Assault Brigade showed a video of battles in Kharkiv region, scouts eliminated a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Novoselivka.

              Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the Lyman region: armored vehicles and up to 20 occupiers destroyed – Third Corps showed video24.10.25, 18:37 • 4096 views

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              War in Ukraine
              Technology
              War in Ukraine
              Donetsk Oblast
              M142 HIMARS