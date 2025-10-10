$41.510.10
Not only Tomahawk: Zelenskyy said he spoke with Trump about the transfer of HIMARS and ATACMS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Donald Trump the possibility of transferring Tomahawk, HIMARS, and ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that 40-60 ATACMS is "nothing" for Ukraine.

Not only Tomahawk: Zelenskyy said he spoke with Trump about the transfer of HIMARS and ATACMS

During the last meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of transferring not only Tomahawk missiles, but also HIMARS systems and ATACMS missiles. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We spoke with President Trump during our last meeting in New York. We talked not only about Tomahawk. We talked about HIMARS, and I mentioned ATACMS. In fact, when you have, for example, 40, 50, or 60 ATACMS, between us – that's nothing.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, Ukraine uses 140-150 types of drones of its own production, but 40 or 50 ATACMS is nothing.

Recall

Ukraine is receiving positive signals from the US regarding the transfer of supersonic Tomahawk cruise missiles, and detailed discussions are ongoing. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Ukraine had raised this issue before, but was refused at the time.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
ATACMS
Donald Trump
New York City
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS