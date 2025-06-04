Yermak Addressed US Senators: Key Highlights of the Speech

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, addressed the senators during his visit to the United States. He thanked them for the assistance and support that the United States has provided to Ukraine and called for strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state, writes UNN, citing Yermak's Telegram page.

I had the honor to address the US senators and talk about our country, which always keeps its word. And about the fact that we will always respond to a blow with a blow. At one time, we gave Russia strategic bombers because we wanted peace and guarantees. But Russia used them against us, shelling our people. Now part of their strategic aviation has been destroyed by a retaliatory action - Yermak said.

He emphasized that Ukraine did not start this war, but must end it. He added that a just peace is possible only when the weapons are silent.

We agreed to a 30-day ceasefire without any conditions. Russia refused. And this shows the true intentions of Moscow. Putin's, Medvedev's and Medinsky's statements are not about peace. It's about threats and war. Russia wants to buy time and prepare for new attacks - Yermak reminded.

He also added that Ukraine is able to turn the tide on the battlefield, and also thanked the United States for its military assistance.

We are grateful to the USA for every "Javelin", every Patriot, Himars and sanctions. Grateful for all the support - the head of the OP said.

If Russia is not stopped now, Yermak added, other dictators will draw appropriate conclusions. Instead, if stopped, the world will become safer and allies will be strengthened

We need to completely cut off the Russian Federation's access to resources for waging this war. We need sanctions that will close all loopholes. The future bipartisan bill is a powerful step in this direction. And Moscow must pay for what it destroyed. $300 billion of frozen Russian assets is a fair source for the restoration of Ukraine - Yermak emphasized.

Addition

Andriy Yermak in Washington discussed with the US Secretary of State the situation at the front, support for Ukraine and negotiations with Russia. They also talked about the exchange of prisoners and the return of abducted children.