Putin said that life expectancy in Russia could be 150 years, but "that won't be enough, just like money."

ukenru
November 19, 06:10 PM • 20707 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 38174 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 32544 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 44550 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 23514 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 17454 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 16814 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16979 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 22508 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 19048 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Popular news
Critical infrastructure enterprises can join the air defense system - ShmyhalNovember 19, 05:15 PM • 5860 views
Strategic blow for Moscow: Russia suspended the creation of a naval base in Port Sudan - intelligenceNovember 19, 05:23 PM • 4162 views
Reduction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, abandonment of Donbas: journalist reveals details of the US peace plan for UkraineNovember 19, 05:38 PM • 8846 views
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possible09:59 PM • 6810 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideo10:53 PM • 3344 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 44551 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 29085 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 38117 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 48337 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 48069 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
White House
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million11:28 PM • 2190 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 38161 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 36676 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 37672 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54011 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

Putin said that life expectancy in Russia could be 150 years, but "that won't be enough, just like money."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Vladimir Putin stated that life expectancy could reach 150 years, but that would always be insufficient. He noted that the average human age is constantly increasing, and Russia aims to raise this indicator.

Putin said that life expectancy in Russia could be 150 years, but "that won't be enough, just like money."

Life expectancy can be 150 years, but it will always be too short. This was stated by the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

During the conference "Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence", he said that once a person lived 20, 30, 35 years, and this was considered normal. Then the average age in individual countries and the planet as a whole began to increase to 35, 45, 50 years.

Now in some countries it is already 80, and we are striving to ensure that our average age, there, for women is a little more, for men is a little less. We even set certain goals for ourselves to increase the average life expectancy. And we are doing everything right. It can probably be brought up to 150 years. But, firstly, it will always be too little, like money. Always

- said the dictator.

Recall

In September, the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea discussed the possibility of living to 150 years while ascending to Tiananmen Gate. Putin mentioned organ transplantation, and Xi Jinping mentioned longevity forecasts.

Reuters removed video where Putin and Xi Jinping talked about living up to 150 years06.09.25, 18:07 • 4442 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
Xi Jinping
China