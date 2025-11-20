Life expectancy can be 150 years, but it will always be too short. This was stated by the dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

During the conference "Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence", he said that once a person lived 20, 30, 35 years, and this was considered normal. Then the average age in individual countries and the planet as a whole began to increase to 35, 45, 50 years.

Now in some countries it is already 80, and we are striving to ensure that our average age, there, for women is a little more, for men is a little less. We even set certain goals for ourselves to increase the average life expectancy. And we are doing everything right. It can probably be brought up to 150 years. But, firstly, it will always be too little, like money. Always - said the dictator.

Recall

In September, the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea discussed the possibility of living to 150 years while ascending to Tiananmen Gate. Putin mentioned organ transplantation, and Xi Jinping mentioned longevity forecasts.

Reuters removed video where Putin and Xi Jinping talked about living up to 150 years