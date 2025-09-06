$41.350.00
Reuters removed video where Putin and Xi Jinping talked about living up to 150 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Reuters agency removed a video recording of a conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping about living up to 150 years. The reason was the withdrawal of permission to use the footage by China's state television.

The Reuters news agency removed a four-minute video in which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed the possibility of human life up to 150 years. The reason was that China's state television CCTV withdrew legal permission to use these frames. This was reported by Reuters, transmitted by UNN.

On Friday, Reuters News agency withdrew a four-minute video containing a dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which discussed the possibility that people could live up to 150 years, after China's state television demanded its removal and withdrew legal permission for its use.

- the publication writes.

The video, which included an open microphone exchange during a military parade in Beijing dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, was licensed by China's state television network, China Central Television (CCTV).

It is noted that the agency edited these clips into a four-minute video and distributed them to more than 1000 global media clients, including major international news broadcasters and television stations around the world. Other news agencies licensed by CCTV also distributed the montage of the footage.

CCTV stated that the news agency exceeded the terms of the usage agreement. The letter also criticized the "editorial processing of this material" applied by Reuters, but did not specify details.

Reuters withdrew the video because it no longer has legal permission to publish this copyrighted material.

Recall

During the ascent to Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea discussed "childhood" at 70 years old and the "chance" to live up to 150 years inclusive.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

