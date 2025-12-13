An American special operations group in the Indian Ocean last month raided a vessel traveling from China to Iran and confiscated military cargo. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, according to UNN.

Details

According to one official, the cargo consisted of components that could have been used to produce conventional weapons by Iran, and it was destroyed.

The vessel was seized several hundred miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, after which it was allowed to continue its voyage.

Recall

The US states that Xi Jinping is trying to build an alternative world order, relying on allies among anti-democratic states such as Russia and North Korea. The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission published its annual report with dozens of recommendations.

