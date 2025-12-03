$42.330.01
99% of Ukrainian residential buildings already have heating: the Ministry of Development spoke about the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

As of December 3, 99% of the heating season has been launched in Ukraine in the residential and social sectors. This includes 70.5 thousand buildings and 24.5 thousand social facilities, including kindergartens, schools, and healthcare institutions.

99% of Ukrainian residential buildings already have heating: the Ministry of Development spoke about the heating season

As of December 3, 99% of the heating season has been launched in Ukraine in the residential and social sectors. Preparation for winter lasted from May. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kovalchuk during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the summer and autumn, a plan of measures for a stable entry into the heating season was developed and implemented.

As of today, 99.7% of the social sphere in all regions also has heating - these are almost 24,500 facilities - kindergartens, schools and healthcare institutions. Various regions were gradually connected to heating in the residential sector. As of this morning, 99% of residential buildings in all regions of the country have heat. These are 70.5 thousand buildings

- Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said.

The official said that the decision was made depending on temperature indicators. And he added:

We coordinate all regions through the work of a permanent headquarters for the autumn-winter period. And only in joint work with local self-government bodies, with the heads of regional city administrations, relevant departments, colleagues from various central government bodies, we managed to ensure the start of this heating season

- he added.

Recall

In September, Ukraine started its fourth heating season under wartime conditions, with Rivne Oblast being the first to begin. Heating tariffs remain unchanged, and the country is preparing for possible Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Alla Kiosak

