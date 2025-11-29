The SBU exposed a Russian agent network that was preparing caches with explosive components in western Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent network that was preparing caches with components for explosive devices for terrorist attacks in western Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The counterintelligence of the Security Service neutralized another Russian agent network in western Ukraine. During complex measures, three members of the enemy cell were exposed, who were preparing caches with components for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for terrorist attacks in the region.

According to the case materials, a 20-year-old Kharkiv resident, as well as a 16-year-old schoolgirl and a 17-year-old young man from Rivne region, carried out tasks from the Russian Federation separately from each other. After recruiting minors, the occupiers used them "in the dark" under the guise of performing courier orders.

As the investigation established, all three defendants came to the attention of Russian special services in Telegram channels looking for "easy money."

For the promise of "quick part-time work," they set up caches with components for IEDs, which potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks were later supposed to pick up. For example, the minor received the geolocation of a cache from a curator from the Russian Federation, from which she took electric detonators for explosives and re-hid them at another "address." At the same time, the Rashists assured the girl that she was dealing not with components for a bomb, but with ordinary "radio antennas." - the SBU reports.

Another defendant, a resident of Kharkiv, arrived in the western region according to enemy instructions, took an anti-personnel mine from a cache, extracted plastic explosives from it, divided it into parts, disguised them in juice boxes, and placed them in a new cache.

Then a 17-year-old young man from Rivne region took the explosive substance from there and transferred it to various caches that Russian special services had designated for him. - the post says.

SBU counterintelligence exposed all three defendants at the initial stage of subversive activity, documented each of them, and neutralized enemy caches in advance.

Currently, an investigation is underway regarding all defendants in the case, who were involved by the enemy in criminal activity against our state.

