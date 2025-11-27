SBU detained an FSB agent recruited through an "intimate" dating site

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
08:20 AM • 2672 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10440 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 9084 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 31227 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 32309 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 65319 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 33115 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31283 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21610 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 13321 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
98%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?November 27, 12:04 AM • 8086 views
"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigationNovember 27, 01:14 AM • 19154 views
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 19328 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 12470 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 19424 views
Publications
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 642 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 10431 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 31805 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 65308 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 36288 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Geneva
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 4044 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 39859 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 73957 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 90149 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 89869 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

SBU detained an FSB agent recruited through an "intimate" dating site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained an FSB agent in Dnipropetrovsk region who was adjusting artillery shelling of Nikopol. The 42-year-old unemployed man was recruited through a dating site and transmitted data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

SBU detained an FSB agent recruited through an "intimate" dating site

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB spotter whom Russia had recruited on an "intimate" dating site, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

Another FSB agent was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The perpetrator, as reported, adjusted artillery shelling and drone attacks on frontline Nikopol.

"As the investigation established, the attacks on the port city were directed by a local 42-year-old unemployed man recruited by the enemy, who was hiding from mobilization. He came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for a partner on a dating site. Then an 'unofficial employee' of the Russian special service contacted the man and offered him to get to know each other 'better,'" the SBU said.

During the conversation, the woman, according to the SBU, told him that she lives in temporarily occupied Kakhovka. "Having gained the trust of the suspect through manipulation, she handed him over for direct contact with a regular FSB officer. After recruitment, the agent received detailed instructions from the curator on spying on Ukrainian troops defending the city," the SBU reported.

To collect intelligence, the man, according to the SBU, walked around the city, bypassing checkpoints, and secretly collected information about the Defense Forces.

The suspect, as indicated, immediately forwarded the collected information to the Russian special service officer. According to available data, the occupiers planned to soon use an FPV drone to transfer a homemade bomb to the agent to prepare a terrorist attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro: security forces detained a 16-year-old Russian agent "red-handed"26.11.25, 09:34 • 3062 views

SBU counterintelligence officers detained him at his place of residence. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee, as noted.

The agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU exposed four FSB agents who were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia": the youngest is 13 years old08.10.25, 17:24 • 3777 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Search
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kakhovka
Ukraine