SBU detained an FSB agent recruited through an "intimate" dating site

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB spotter whom Russia had recruited on an "intimate" dating site, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

Another FSB agent was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The perpetrator, as reported, adjusted artillery shelling and drone attacks on frontline Nikopol.

"As the investigation established, the attacks on the port city were directed by a local 42-year-old unemployed man recruited by the enemy, who was hiding from mobilization. He came to the attention of the FSB when he was looking for a partner on a dating site. Then an 'unofficial employee' of the Russian special service contacted the man and offered him to get to know each other 'better,'" the SBU said.

During the conversation, the woman, according to the SBU, told him that she lives in temporarily occupied Kakhovka. "Having gained the trust of the suspect through manipulation, she handed him over for direct contact with a regular FSB officer. After recruitment, the agent received detailed instructions from the curator on spying on Ukrainian troops defending the city," the SBU reported.

To collect intelligence, the man, according to the SBU, walked around the city, bypassing checkpoints, and secretly collected information about the Defense Forces.

The suspect, as indicated, immediately forwarded the collected information to the Russian special service officer. According to available data, the occupiers planned to soon use an FPV drone to transfer a homemade bomb to the agent to prepare a terrorist attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro: security forces detained a 16-year-old Russian agent "red-handed"

SBU counterintelligence officers detained him at his place of residence. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee, as noted.

The agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU exposed four FSB agents who were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia": the youngest is 13 years old