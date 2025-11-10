Documents stolen during crime scene inspection: Kyiv police tried to resell apartment of deceased woman

In Kyiv, fraudsters, including law enforcement officers, tried to illegally resell the apartment of a deceased person for $45,000. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, one of the law enforcement officers stole the documents for the property while in the deceased's apartment during the inspection of the crime scene. He then handed them over to his colleague and his acquaintance.

Having established that there were no heirs, the suspects tried to re-register the apartment to a straw man and sell it for $45,000. The criminals were exposed by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation in cooperation with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police.

Currently, SBI investigators are identifying other possible participants in the scheme, as well as checking the possible involvement of the exposed law enforcement officers in other facts of illegal activity.

Two law enforcement officers are charged with fraud on an especially large scale (under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 12 years with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

Addition

As reported, the head of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Yuriy Rybyanskyi, did not report for duty and is not in contact. He disappeared along with the material evidence in the case - US dollars, euros, and hryvnias equivalent to UAH 13.4 million.

The police officer was found and detained in Rivne region. He was a financially responsible person and had access to the seized property. The seized funds were with him.

The law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion. The article's sanction provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Kyiv, a scheme of extorting bribes for accelerated customs clearance of cars from the USA was exposed. The head of the State Customs Service unit and inspectors demanded $400 per car, and the receipt of $2800 was documented. She was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is being decided.