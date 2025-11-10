Documents stolen during crime scene inspection: Kyiv police tried to resell apartment of deceased woman

ukenru
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 104 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 17226 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 44553 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 27523 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 33077 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35378 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28631 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53781 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84624 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76834 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 24577 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 32313 views
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesPhotoNovember 10, 03:40 AM • 20130 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 17065 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 17866 views
Publications
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 44633 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128695 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175614 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197050 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146253 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Herman Halushchenko
Olena Ivanovska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 14655 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 50619 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 98854 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 166744 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 101912 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Gold

Documents stolen during crime scene inspection: Kyiv police tried to resell apartment of deceased woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

In Kyiv, fraudsters, including law enforcement officers, were exposed for attempting to illegally resell the apartment of a deceased person for $45,000. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Documents stolen during crime scene inspection: Kyiv police tried to resell apartment of deceased woman

In Kyiv, fraudsters, including law enforcement officers, tried to illegally resell the apartment of a deceased person for $45,000. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the press service of the SBI, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, one of the law enforcement officers stole the documents for the property while in the deceased's apartment during the inspection of the crime scene. He then handed them over to his colleague and his acquaintance.

Having established that there were no heirs, the suspects tried to re-register the apartment to a straw man and sell it for $45,000. The criminals were exposed by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation in cooperation with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police.

Currently, SBI investigators are identifying other possible participants in the scheme, as well as checking the possible involvement of the exposed law enforcement officers in other facts of illegal activity.

Two law enforcement officers are charged with fraud on an especially large scale (under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 12 years with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided.

Addition

As reported, the head of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Yuriy Rybyanskyi, did not report for duty and is not in contact. He disappeared along with the material evidence in the case - US dollars, euros, and hryvnias equivalent to UAH 13.4 million.

The police officer was found and detained in Rivne region. He was a financially responsible person and had access to the seized property. The seized funds were with him.

The law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion. The article's sanction provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Kyiv, a scheme of extorting bribes for accelerated customs clearance of cars from the USA was exposed. The head of the State Customs Service unit and inspectors demanded $400 per car, and the receipt of $2800 was documented. She was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is being decided.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Search
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Kyiv