Sowing-2025: 94% of planned winter crops sown, 6 regions completed sowing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

As of November 11, 6.2 million hectares of winter crops have been sown in Ukraine, which is 94.5% of the planned areas. Farmers in six regions have fully completed the sowing of grain crops.

Sowing-2025: 94% of planned winter crops sown, 6 regions completed sowing

In Ukraine, farmers have sown 6.2 million hectares of winter crops, or 94.5% of the planned fields, and six regions have already completed grain sowing, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of November 11, Ukrainian farmers have sown 6,194.5 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 94.5% of the projected areas.

- the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

  • winter wheat – 4,507.6 thousand hectares;
    • winter barley – 544.2 thousand hectares;
      • winter rye – 66.1 thousand hectares.

        Among the leaders in grain sowing are Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions. 

        Grain sowing has already been completed in Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions. 

        1,076.7 thousand hectares of winter rapeseed have been sown. The largest areas are in Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions. 

        Farmers in 14 regions have completely finished sowing rapeseed.

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Rivne Oblast
        Vinnytsia Oblast
        Mykolaiv Oblast
        Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
        Poltava Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Zakarpattia Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Chernihiv Oblast
        Ukraine