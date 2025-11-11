Sowing-2025: 94% of planned winter crops sown, 6 regions completed sowing

In Ukraine, farmers have sown 6.2 million hectares of winter crops, or 94.5% of the planned fields, and six regions have already completed grain sowing, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of November 11, Ukrainian farmers have sown 6,194.5 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 94.5% of the projected areas. - the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

winter wheat – 4,507.6 thousand hectares;

winter barley – 544.2 thousand hectares;

winter rye – 66.1 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in grain sowing are Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Grain sowing has already been completed in Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions.

1,076.7 thousand hectares of winter rapeseed have been sown. The largest areas are in Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Mykolaiv regions.

Farmers in 14 regions have completely finished sowing rapeseed.