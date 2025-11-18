Winter crop sowing completed in 9 regions, 97% of planned area already sown

$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 10142 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29670 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 26451 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 24344 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 24033 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 40636 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37741 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20113 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18564 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29595 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 37548 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 40598 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Winter crop sowing completed in 9 regions, 97% of planned area already sown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2684 views

Ukrainian agrarians have sown 6.4 million hectares of winter crops, which is 97.5% of the projected area. The sowing campaign has already been completed in 9 regions, with Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk among the leaders.

Winter crop sowing completed in 9 regions, 97% of planned area already sown

Ukraine has already sown winter crops on 97.5% of the projected area - a total of about 6.4 million hectares, and 9 regions have already completed the sowing campaign, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of November 18, Ukrainian farmers have sown 6,389.9 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 97.5% of the projected area.

- the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

  • winter wheat – 4,659.7 thousand hectares;
    • winter barley – 582.2 thousand hectares;
      • winter rye – 66.1 thousand hectares.

        Among the leaders in grain sowing are Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

        Grain sowing has already been completed in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions.

        Agricultural producers in all regions have practically completed the sowing of winter rapeseed. 

        1,081.9 thousand hectares have been sown - this is 96% of the projected area.

        Harvest-2025: Ukraine harvested about 48 million tons of grain from 84% of sown fields14.11.25, 11:52 • 3713 views

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyAgronomy news
        Village
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Rivne Oblast
        Mykolaiv Oblast
        Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
        Poltava Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Zakarpattia Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Chernihiv Oblast
        Ukraine