Winter crop sowing completed in 9 regions, 97% of planned area already sown

Ukraine has already sown winter crops on 97.5% of the projected area - a total of about 6.4 million hectares, and 9 regions have already completed the sowing campaign, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of November 18, Ukrainian farmers have sown 6,389.9 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 97.5% of the projected area. - the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

winter wheat – 4,659.7 thousand hectares;

winter barley – 582.2 thousand hectares;

winter rye – 66.1 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in grain sowing are Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Grain sowing has already been completed in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions.

Agricultural producers in all regions have practically completed the sowing of winter rapeseed.

1,081.9 thousand hectares have been sown - this is 96% of the projected area.

