Harvest-2025: Ukraine harvested about 48 million tons of grain from 84% of sown fields
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine harvested almost 48 million tons of grain from 84% of the sown area, including 22.9 million tons of wheat and 17.9 million tons of corn. Also, 16.8 million tons of oilseeds and 9.2 million tons of sugar beets were harvested.
Ukraine has already harvested almost 48 million tons of new crop grain from 84% of the sown fields, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, writes UNN.
As of November 14, Ukraine has already harvested 47,936.5 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 9,825.6 thousand hectares. 84% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed.
What grain was harvested and how much
In particular, harvested:
- wheat – 22,904.5 thousand tons from an area of 5,051.6 thousand hectares;
- barley – 5,417.0 thousand tons from an area of 1,360.9 thousand hectares;
- peas – 671.4 thousand tons from an area of 275.1 thousand hectares;
- corn – 17,912.9 thousand tons from an area of 2,719.8 thousand hectares, which is 62% of the sown areas.
Other grains and legumes harvested 886.3 thousand tons from an area of 323.3 thousand hectares.
Which regions are in the lead
Among the leaders in harvesting:
- Chernihiv region – 4,122.78 thousand tons from an area of 590.9 thousand hectares;
- Odesa region – 3,827.6 thousand tons from an area of 1,157.2 thousand hectares;
- Vinnytsia region – 3,716.9 thousand tons from an area of 608.1 thousand hectares;
- Poltava region – 3,696.8 thousand tons from an area of 766.9 thousand hectares.
What about oilseeds and sugar beet
As of November 14, 16,885.5 thousand tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:
- sunflower – 8,918.1 thousand tons from an area of 4,737.0 thousand hectares;
- soybeans – 4,653.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,957.9 thousand hectares;
- rapeseed – 3,313.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,260.2 thousand hectares.
In total, sunflower has been harvested from 91% of the sown areas, soybeans – 95%, rapeseed harvesting has been completed.
9,288.9 thousand tons of sugar beet have already been harvested from an area of 174.7 thousand hectares, which is 88% of the sown areas.
