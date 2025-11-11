Grain exports this season are more than a third lower than last year

Since the beginning of this marketing year, which started on July 1, Ukraine has already exported 10 million tons of grain, the relevant department reported, citing data from the State Customs Service, UNN writes.

Details

According to the provided data, as of November 10, in the 2025/26 marketing year, Ukraine exported 10.011 million tons of grain and leguminous crops. This is 38.41% less than on November 15 last year in the 2024/25 MY.

At the same time, 672 thousand tons of grain have already been exported in November, which is 63.79% less than on November 15 last year.

In particular, in the 2025/26 MY, the following has already been exported:

wheat - 6.508 million tons;

barley - 1.131 million tons;

rye - 0.2 thousand tons;

corn - 2.193 million tons.

Flour exports amounted to 22.5 thousand tons.

Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 43 million tons of new crop grain