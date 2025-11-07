Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 43 million tons of new crop grain

This year, during the harvest in Ukraine, more than 43 million tons of new crop grains were collected from 81% of the sown areas, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

As of November 7, Ukraine has already harvested 43,630.1 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 9,301.7 thousand hectares. 81% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed. - reported the Ministry of Economy.

In particular, collected:

wheat – 22,822.9 thousand tons from an area of 5,047.8 thousand hectares;

barley – 5,372.4 thousand tons from an area of 1,350.5 thousand hectares;

peas – 660.7 thousand tons from an area of 271.3 thousand hectares;

corn – 13,746.8 thousand tons from an area of 2,213.7 thousand hectares, which is 53% of the sown areas.

Other grains and legumes harvested 883.4 thousand tons from an area of 321.0 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in collection:

Odesa region – 3,816.6 thousand tons from an area of 1,152.2 thousand hectares;

Chernihiv region – 3,680.1 thousand tons from an area of 539.7 thousand hectares;

Poltava region – 3,430.6 thousand tons from an area of 714.8 thousand hectares;

Vinnytsia region – 3,279.5 thousand tons from an area of 556.9 thousand hectares.

As of November 6, 16,352.4 million tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:

sunflower – 8,725.8 thousand tons from an area of 4,610.8 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 4,305.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,828.9 thousand hectares;

rapeseed – 3,320.9 thousand tons from an area of 1,274.1 thousand hectares.

In total, sunflower was harvested from 90% of the sown areas, soybeans – 84%, rapeseed harvesting is completed.

7,949.3 thousand tons of sugar beets have already been dug from an area of 151.0 thousand hectares, which is 76% of the sown areas.

Sowing-2025: 82% of planned winter crops sown, three regions completed sowing