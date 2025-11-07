Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 43 million tons of new crop grain

ukenru
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 33733 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with itPhotoNovember 6, 11:03 AM • 4270 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 39977 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 718 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 704 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 1750 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 32216 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 33023 views
Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 43 million tons of new crop grain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

As of November 7, Ukraine has harvested 43.6 million tons of grain crops from 81% of the sown areas. Odesa, Chernihiv, Poltava, and Vinnytsia regions are among the leaders in harvesting.

Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 43 million tons of new crop grain

This year, during the harvest in Ukraine, more than 43 million tons of new crop grains were collected from 81% of the sown areas, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

As of November 7, Ukraine has already harvested 43,630.1 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 9,301.7 thousand hectares. 81% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed.

- reported the Ministry of Economy.

In particular, collected:

  • wheat – 22,822.9 thousand tons from an area of 5,047.8 thousand hectares;
    • barley – 5,372.4 thousand tons from an area of 1,350.5 thousand hectares;
      • peas – 660.7 thousand tons from an area of 271.3 thousand hectares;
        • corn – 13,746.8 thousand tons from an area of 2,213.7 thousand hectares, which is 53% of the sown areas.

          Other grains and legumes harvested 883.4 thousand tons from an area of 321.0 thousand hectares.

          Among the leaders in collection:

          • Odesa region – 3,816.6 thousand tons from an area of 1,152.2 thousand hectares;
            • Chernihiv region – 3,680.1 thousand tons from an area of 539.7 thousand hectares;
              • Poltava region – 3,430.6 thousand tons from an area of 714.8 thousand hectares;
                • Vinnytsia region –  3,279.5 thousand tons from an area of 556.9 thousand hectares.

                  As of November 6, 16,352.4 million tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:

                  • sunflower – 8,725.8 thousand tons from an area of 4,610.8 thousand hectares;
                    • soybeans – 4,305.7 thousand tons from an area of 1,828.9 thousand hectares;
                      • rapeseed – 3,320.9 thousand tons from an area of 1,274.1 thousand hectares. 

                        In total, sunflower was harvested from 90% of the sown areas, soybeans – 84%, rapeseed harvesting is completed.

                        7,949.3 thousand tons of sugar beets have already been dug from an area of 151.0 thousand hectares, which is 76% of the sown areas.

                        Sowing-2025: 82% of planned winter crops sown, three regions completed sowing28.10.25, 09:11 • 3808 views

                        Julia Shramko

                        EconomyAgronomy news
                        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                        Vinnytsia Oblast
                        Poltava Oblast
                        Odesa Oblast
                        Chernihiv Oblast
                        Ukraine