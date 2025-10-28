$42.070.07
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
Sowing-2025: 82% of planned winter crops sown, three regions completed sowing

Kyiv • UNN

 1162 views

As of October 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 5,348.9 thousand hectares of winter crops, which is 82.0% of the projected areas. Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernihiv regions have already completed grain sowing.

In Ukraine, farmers have sown 5.35 million hectares of winter crops, or 82% of the planned fields, with three regions already completing grain sowing, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of October 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 5,348.9 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 82.0% of the forecasted areas

- the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

  • winter wheat – 3858.1 thousand hectares;
    • winter barley – 382.2 thousand hectares;
      • winter rye – 63.2 thousand hectares.

        Among the leaders in grain sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. 

        Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernihiv regions have already completed sowing.

        1,045.4 thousand hectares of winter rapeseed have been sown. The largest areas are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Farmers in 14 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

        Julia Shramko

