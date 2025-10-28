Sowing-2025: 82% of planned winter crops sown, three regions completed sowing

In Ukraine, farmers have sown 5.35 million hectares of winter crops, or 82% of the planned fields, with three regions already completing grain sowing, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In particular, sown:

winter wheat – 3858.1 thousand hectares;

winter barley – 382.2 thousand hectares;

winter rye – 63.2 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in grain sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernihiv regions have already completed sowing.

1,045.4 thousand hectares of winter rapeseed have been sown. The largest areas are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Farmers in 14 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

