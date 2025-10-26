Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results

The 2025 harvest in Ukraine, like several previous ones, is taking place under conditions of full-scale war. Because of this, farmers are once again forced to overcome a whole host of difficulties, due to which this year's results turned out to be lower than predicted. How the 2025 harvest is progressing in Ukraine, what results have been achieved, and what factors most harmed this year's campaigns - UNN reports.

Agricultural statistics of Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine has already harvested 31,548.8 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 7,213.8 thousand hectares. 65% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed.

The following crops are leading:

· wheat – 22,525.8 thousand tons harvested from an area of 5,020.3 thousand hectares;

· barley – 5,330.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,345.6 thousand hectares;

· peas – 626.6 thousand tons harvested from an area of 266 thousand hectares;

· corn – 2,059.9 thousand tons from an area of 405.4 thousand hectares.

· Other grains and legumes harvested 879.6 thousand tons from an area of 315.8 thousand hectares.

Yield by region

Among the regions, the leaders are:

· Odesa region – 3,707.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,115.1 thousand hectares;

· Vinnytsia region – 2,426 thousand tons harvested from an area of 437 thousand hectares;

· Kirovohrad region – 2,223.8 thousand tons harvested from an area of 541.3 thousand hectares;

· Khmelnytskyi region – 2,182.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 317.5 thousand hectares.

Oilseeds harvested:

· rapeseed – 3,303.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,275.6 thousand hectares;

· soybeans – 2,231.1 thousand tons from an area of 1,006.20 thousand hectares;

· sunflower – 5,535.3 thousand tons from an area of 3,017.8 thousand hectares.

Sugar beets have already been harvested 2,415.7 thousand tons from an area of 49.8 thousand hectares.

In total, sunflower has been harvested from 58.7% of the sown areas, soybeans – 46%, corn – 10%, sugar beets – 25%.

The harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed. - noted the Ministry of Economy.

Best yielding crops

Deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk stated in a comment to UNN that currently 70% of the planned areas have been cultivated, but due to drought, the harvest suffered significant losses.

The harvest is ongoing, 70% of the planned areas have been cultivated. The situation is ambiguous. If we look at, so to speak, the average temperature in the ward, then in the southeastern region the losses are colossal. Due to drought, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa regions… The results there are bad. Western Ukraine – there are results for grain crops, such as wheat, for corn, there were rains, in principle, the indicators will be better. - Denys Marchuk reported.

The expert also noted that this year the most corn will be harvested, as this year, as in the past, there is a good international price for this product. However, overall, the total results, compared to last year, will be lower.

More corn will be harvested than anything else, because more areas were sown. More farmers bet on this crop this season, because last season there was a good international price and in principle it is still quite good now. So if we look at today, about 37.5 million tons of grains and legumes have already been harvested. I think, if we count with oilseeds, this season will have a slightly worse result. We will harvest somewhere around 73-74 million tons of grains and oilseeds. This is about five percent less than last year. - Marchuk explained.

According to him, in the northwestern regions, the indicators of last year were more or less increased, lagging by 5-7%, "this is not critical for us, but it is critical for the viability of enterprises."

The question is where to get money. We tried to help our Association members. Especially those from Kherson. We gave them fertilizers, seeds, fuel, whoever could, transferred. They somehow got out of the winter campaign, but it's hard to say what to do with spring crops. - Marchuk said.

Impact of weather on harvest

Marchuk added that overall, the agrarian council had hoped for better results, but these hopes were not justified due to the weather.

The weather dealt a very strong blow. In the south-east, when people threshed sunflowers, let's say, two tons, now they count not in tons, but in kilograms. This is a crisis, this is a big economic blow to the viability of these enterprises. - Marchuk said.

The expert explained that today the weather harms yields even more than the war.

Today, the biggest factors harming yields are war and weather. In the frontline territories, there are many problems, including demining. Little is being demined, and where it is being demined, the enemy continues to strike. But I would put weather first. It is the weather conditions that cause the most damage. - Marchuk emphasized.

How war affects the harvest

Marchuk also added that in the Donetsk region, the war causes the most damage, as farmers abandon their farms due to the enemy's advance, which amounts to tens of thousands of hectares of land. However, weather conditions have the greatest impact on the overall picture.

If you look at the Donetsk region, there are enterprises that, due to the enemy's invasion, its further advance, simply abandoned their enterprises and were forced to evacuate. They abandoned tens of thousands of hectares in total. A member of our association had four thousand hectares in Dobropillia, he was forced to leave there, because people were killed there every day, there were shellings. And there are quite a few such cases. This is about the war. But weather conditions had a greater impact, because the losses of sunflower, wheat, and corn are extremely large in the southeastern region. - Marchuk said.

Sowing of winter crops 2025

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that farmers have sown almost 5 million hectares of winter crops, or almost three-quarters of the planned fields. Two regions have already completed sowing grain crops.

As of October 21, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 4,833.9 thousand hectares of winter crops. This is 74.0% of the forecasted areas. - the ministry reported.

In particular, sown:

· winter wheat – 3,443.6 thousand hectares;

· winter barley – 300.3 thousand hectares;

· winter rye – 60.0 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders in grain crop sowing are Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Poltava and Ternopil regions have completed sowing.

1,030 thousand hectares of winter rapeseed have been sown. The largest areas are in Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Currently, farmers in 13 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.

During the current harvest in Ukraine, farmers have already harvested over 31.5 million tons of new grain and leguminous crops - in total from 65% of the sown areas, the harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed, the Ministry of Economy reported.

