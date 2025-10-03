Ukraine expects to harvest 77 million tons of grain in 2025

Ukrainian agrarians expect to harvest about 77 million tons of grain and leguminous crops in 2025. This was announced by Deputy Head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, writes UNN.

According to him, more than 70% of early grains have already been harvested from the planned areas, which amounts to about 30 million tons. It is expected that this year's harvest will not be inferior to last year's in terms of volume, and for some crops, it will even exceed it.

It is predicted that this year there will be better indicators for the harvest of corn, oilseeds, soybeans, and sunflower. We can expect 76-77 million tons this season – Marchuk noted.

In parallel with the harvest, the sowing campaign is underway in Ukraine. About 2.5 million hectares have already been sown with winter crops.

Separately, the representative of the agrarian council emphasized that this year high results were achieved in wheat harvesting – 22.5 million tons. This, according to him, will fully cover the country's domestic needs, which amount to 6-7 million tons per year.

Food security for wheat will be fully ensured. And we will be able to export more than 15 million tons of grain – Marchuk emphasized.

Thus, despite the challenges of war, shelling, and unfavorable weather conditions, the Ukrainian agricultural sector retains its potential for stable domestic supply and access to world markets.

