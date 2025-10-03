Ukraine expects to harvest 77 million tons of grain in 2025

$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17229 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20801 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16634 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17747 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15509 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14945 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18011 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30833 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52532 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM
Forbes
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Ukraine expects to harvest 77 million tons of grain in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Ukrainian farmers predict a harvest of about 77 million tons of grain and leguminous crops in 2025. Over 70% of early grains have already been harvested, which will fully cover the country's domestic needs and allow for the export of over 15 million tons.

Ukraine expects to harvest 77 million tons of grain in 2025

Ukrainian agrarians expect to harvest about 77 million tons of grain and leguminous crops in 2025. This was announced by Deputy Head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, more than 70% of early grains have already been harvested from the planned areas, which amounts to about 30 million tons. It is expected that this year's harvest will not be inferior to last year's in terms of volume, and for some crops, it will even exceed it.

It is predicted that this year there will be better indicators for the harvest of corn, oilseeds, soybeans, and sunflower. We can expect 76-77 million tons this season 

– Marchuk noted.

In parallel with the harvest, the sowing campaign is underway in Ukraine. About 2.5 million hectares have already been sown with winter crops.

Ukraine expects agricultural duties to be reviewed by year-end and accelerated European integration - Kachka02.10.25, 13:45 • 2918 views

Separately, the representative of the agrarian council emphasized that this year high results were achieved in wheat harvesting – 22.5 million tons. This, according to him, will fully cover the country's domestic needs, which amount to 6-7 million tons per year.

Food security for wheat will be fully ensured. And we will be able to export more than 15 million tons of grain 

– Marchuk emphasized.

Thus, despite the challenges of war, shelling, and unfavorable weather conditions, the Ukrainian agricultural sector retains its potential for stable domestic supply and access to world markets.

Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 65% of its fields03.10.25, 13:26 • 1036 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine