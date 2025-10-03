Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested 65% of its fields

During the current harvest in Ukraine, agrarians have already gathered over 31.5 million tons of new harvest grains and legumes – from 65% of the sown areas in total, with the harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed completed, the Ministry of Economy reported, according to UNN.

As of October 3, 2025, Ukraine has already harvested 31,548.8 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 7,213.8 thousand hectares. 65% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed. - the ministry reported.

Which are the leaders

Specifically:

wheat – 22,525.8 thousand tons harvested from an area of 5,020.3 thousand hectares;

barley – 5,330.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,345.6 thousand hectares;

peas – 626.6 thousand tons harvested from an area of 266 thousand hectares;

corn – 2,059.9 thousand tons from an area of 405.4 thousand hectares.

Other grains and legumes harvested amounted to 879.6 thousand tons from an area of 315.8 thousand hectares.

Among the leaders:

Odesa region – 3,707.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,115.1 thousand hectares;

Vinnytsia region – 2,426 thousand tons harvested from an area of 437 thousand hectares;

Kirovohrad region – 2,223.8 thousand tons harvested from an area of 541.3 thousand hectares;

Khmelnytskyi region – 2,182.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 317.5 thousand hectares.

Oilseeds harvested:

rapeseed – 3,303.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,275.6 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 2,231.1 thousand tons from an area of 1,006.20 thousand hectares;

sunflower – 5,535.3 thousand tons from an area of 3,017.8 thousand hectares.

2,415.7 thousand tons of sugar beets have already been dug from an area of 49.8 thousand hectares.

In total, sunflower has been harvested from 58.7% of the sown areas, soybeans – 46%, corn – 10%, sugar beets – 25%.

The harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed. - noted the Ministry of Economy.

