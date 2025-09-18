Unregistered apiaries complicate the work of the agricultural sector

$41.180.06
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 25626 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM • 34601 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 28337 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 28276 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 32591 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 39165 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41487 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40500 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 115051 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 10532 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 12334 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 11767 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM • 13262 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district02:24 AM • 5654 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 25643 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 32880 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 63837 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 115059 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 131145 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 2370 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 16243 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 17047 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 16013 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 45512 views
Unregistered apiaries complicate the work of the agricultural sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Unregistered apiaries pose a problem for agricultural producers due to the risk of bee poisoning and reduced yields, and also hinder the export of products to the EU. Ukraine is preparing a beekeeping reform with digitalization and the creation of a single register of apiaries.

Unregistered apiaries complicate the work of the agricultural sector

The presence of unregistered apiaries is a serious problem for agricultural producers, as they can be located near fields treated with plant protection products, which creates a risk of bee poisoning and reduces yields. Such apiaries complicate the control over the number of bees in the area, which can lead to insufficient or excessive pollination, negatively affecting crop productivity, market participants note. This is reported by AgroPortal.ua, according to UNN.

The European Business Association expresses hope that systematic work on legalizing the activities of beekeepers will be strengthened, in particular, through specialized associations.

"Normal operation of all parties is possible only within the legal framework, so the issue of beekeeper registration is still on the agenda," states Viktor Pohorilyi, head of the Agrochemical direction of the EBA.

Work in this direction is already underway. Ukraine is preparing a large-scale beekeeping reform, where special attention will be paid to digitalization, in particular, the creation of a single register of apiaries and veterinary and sanitary passports, which will allow better control over product quality and the movement of bee colonies.

This is one of the key innovations of bill 5274-d "On the development of the beekeeping industry, protection, defense and preservation of bees." It was registered in May by the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy and is awaiting consideration in parliament in the first reading.

"Registering an apiary is not very expensive; in the combat zone, annual inspections are sometimes free. However, some beekeepers do not want to register because of the general costs of registration and inspection. And those who keep up to 15 families consider it unnecessary hassle," clarifies Serhiy Papka, owner of the "Papkina Pasika" brand.

At the same time, the "Ukrainian Agribusiness Club" association adds that without official registration and a veterinary and sanitary passport, a beekeeper cannot legally export their products to the EU, which is a direct barrier to accessing the world's largest honey market.

In the EU itself, the interaction between beekeepers and farmers is based on the principles of cooperation, communication, and mutual responsibility.

"These are not just voluntary agreements, but often part of a broader strategy supported by legislation and technological tools," summarizes Hanna Kashyrina, coordinator of the plant and seed protection committee of the UCAB.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
European Union
Ukraine