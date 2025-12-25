$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 8824 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 11464 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 14408 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 12191 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11996 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11555 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 43806 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 61954 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31646 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50099 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Attack on a TCC employee in Rivne region: additional information became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Rivne Regional TCC reacted to reports of an attack on its employees in Sarny district. One of the attackers was allegedly a woman with a child.

Attack on a TCC employee in Rivne region: additional information became known

The Rivne Regional TCC responded to reports of an attack on TCC employees in the Sarny district of the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne Regional TCC.

Details

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 24: according to the Operational Command "West", a TCC employee was hit with a metal object (presumably a crowbar - ed.). According to additional information, one of the attackers was a woman with a child.

We consider it necessary to note that the involvement of female civilians, especially with minor children, in any situations that may pose a danger to children, is at least irresponsible! We consider such behavior cynical, irresponsible, and morally unacceptable, as using the presence of children in conflicts with representatives of state bodies endangers the children themselves and undermines the legal culture of citizens.

- stated in the TCC post.

They noted that it is especially cynical to use children "as a shield from the law."

This is not a manifestation of maternal instinct, but a conscious attempt to avoid responsibility, which violates not only the law but also moral order.

- stated in the post.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an incident occurred involving MP Dmytro Kysylevsky and servicemen of the territorial recruitment center. He was allegedly seized and forcibly put into a car by people in military uniform. When it became clear that he had the status of an MP, he was released.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
