Attack on a TCC employee in Rivne region: additional information became known

The Rivne Regional TCC responded to reports of an attack on TCC employees in the Sarny district of the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne Regional TCC.

Details

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 24: according to the Operational Command "West", a TCC employee was hit with a metal object (presumably a crowbar - ed.). According to additional information, one of the attackers was a woman with a child.

We consider it necessary to note that the involvement of female civilians, especially with minor children, in any situations that may pose a danger to children, is at least irresponsible! We consider such behavior cynical, irresponsible, and morally unacceptable, as using the presence of children in conflicts with representatives of state bodies endangers the children themselves and undermines the legal culture of citizens. - stated in the TCC post.

They noted that it is especially cynical to use children "as a shield from the law."

This is not a manifestation of maternal instinct, but a conscious attempt to avoid responsibility, which violates not only the law but also moral order. - stated in the post.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an incident occurred involving MP Dmytro Kysylevsky and servicemen of the territorial recruitment center. He was allegedly seized and forcibly put into a car by people in military uniform. When it became clear that he had the status of an MP, he was released.