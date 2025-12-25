In Rivne region, a TCC employee sustained severe injuries from a blow, likely with a crowbar

On Wednesday, December 24, an attack on TCC employees occurred in the Rivne region. One of them was hit with a metal object (presumably a crowbar - ed.). This was reported by UNN with reference to Operational Command "West".

Details

The incident occurred in the Sarny district: according to preliminary information, the patrol police tried to stop a vehicle that ignored their demands to present documents and fled to the territory of one of the individual entrepreneurs.

A group of passers-by intervened in the situation and, not understanding the legal grounds for detention and the context of the situation, outsiders physically obstructed the lawful demands of law enforcement agencies, which was expressed in tugging at uniforms, shouting expressions containing obscene language, and throwing sticks. - the report says.

The condition of the injured person is assessed by doctors as serious, he is being provided with the necessary assistance.

What happened is a direct obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, combined with violence against servicemen, and criminally punishable acts must receive a principled legal assessment. Any attacks on representatives of the TCC and SP, notification groups, patrols or other officials during martial law are a blow to the state's defense capability. - emphasized the Operational Command "West".

They added: such an incident occurred exclusively due to the deliberate non-fulfillment by a certain part of Ukrainian citizens of mobilization legislation regarding the timely updating of their military registration data and evasion of military duty under the legal regime of martial law.

Mobilization measures can cause fear, tension, questions and discussions in some people, but no discussion gives the right to violence. Disagreement, claims, conflict situations must be resolved exclusively by legal means: through appeals, complaints, legal mechanisms, court, communication with authorities. A crowbar, sticks, scuffles, humiliation and attacks are not a path to "justice", but to criminal liability. - the report says.

The military appealed to citizens with a call not to succumb to provocations, not to spread unverified rumors and not to disseminate videos with emotional "explanations" without facts.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an incident occurred involving MP Dmytro Kysylevsky and servicemen of the territorial recruitment center. He was allegedly seized and forcibly put into a car by people in military uniform. When it became clear that he had the status of an MP, he was released.