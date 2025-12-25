$42.150.05
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 3018 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 6906 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 7008 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 8258 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10037 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 39387 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 58061 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30981 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 46935 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 50625 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
In Rivne region, a TCC employee sustained severe injuries from a blow, likely with a crowbar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Rivne region, an attack occurred on TCC employees, one of whom was struck with a metal object. The injured person is in serious condition and is receiving medical attention.

In Rivne region, a TCC employee sustained severe injuries from a blow, likely with a crowbar

On Wednesday, December 24, an attack on TCC employees occurred in the Rivne region. One of them was hit with a metal object (presumably a crowbar - ed.). This was reported by UNN with reference to Operational Command "West".

Details

The incident occurred in the Sarny district: according to preliminary information, the patrol police tried to stop a vehicle that ignored their demands to present documents and fled to the territory of one of the individual entrepreneurs.

A group of passers-by intervened in the situation and, not understanding the legal grounds for detention and the context of the situation, outsiders physically obstructed the lawful demands of law enforcement agencies, which was expressed in tugging at uniforms, shouting expressions containing obscene language, and throwing sticks.

- the report says.

The condition of the injured person is assessed by doctors as serious, he is being provided with the necessary assistance.

What happened is a direct obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, combined with violence against servicemen, and criminally punishable acts must receive a principled legal assessment. Any attacks on representatives of the TCC and SP, notification groups, patrols or other officials during martial law are a blow to the state's defense capability.

- emphasized the Operational Command "West".

They added: such an incident occurred exclusively due to the deliberate non-fulfillment by a certain part of Ukrainian citizens of mobilization legislation regarding the timely updating of their military registration data and evasion of military duty under the legal regime of martial law.

Mobilization measures can cause fear, tension, questions and discussions in some people, but no discussion gives the right to violence. Disagreement, claims, conflict situations must be resolved exclusively by legal means: through appeals, complaints, legal mechanisms, court, communication with authorities. A crowbar, sticks, scuffles, humiliation and attacks are not a path to "justice", but to criminal liability.

 - the report says.

The military appealed to citizens with a call not to succumb to provocations, not to spread unverified rumors and not to disseminate videos with emotional "explanations" without facts.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an incident occurred involving MP Dmytro Kysylevsky and servicemen of the territorial recruitment center. He was allegedly seized and forcibly put into a car by people in military uniform. When it became clear that he had the status of an MP, he was released.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Rivne Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine