The New York Times

Detention of missing law enforcement officer: suspect in the case embezzled 16 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

The SBI is investigating the case of a law enforcement officer who appropriated over 16 million hryvnias of seized funds. The amount was mostly in dollars, said SBI spokeswoman Tetiana Sapian.

Detention of missing law enforcement officer: suspect in the case embezzled 16 million hryvnias

In the case of the detention of a law enforcement officer who took seized funds, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the preliminary amount is over 16 million hryvnias. The amount was mostly in dollars, said Tetiana Sapian, spokeswoman for the SBI, on the air of the national telethon, UNN writes.

Details

The person disappeared from the workplace with the amount for which they were responsible. The exact amount will still be determined during the pre-trial investigation, but preliminarily it is about more than 16 million hryvnias. This amount was mostly in dollars

- Sapian said.

She also added that the State Bureau will investigate this case on the fact of abuse of power.

Reminder

Yurii Rybianskyi, head of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, did not report for duty and did not answer calls. Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for him.

Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for the police officer within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with the note "missing") - the post says.

During the check, the Internal Security Department found that the seized funds, to which Rybianskyi had access, had disappeared. He was a financially responsible person.

The missing police officer Rybianskyi was found and detained in Rivne region. He was a financially responsible person and had access to seized property. The seized funds disappeared.

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
