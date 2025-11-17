$42.040.02
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6826 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11600 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30198 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21720 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17961 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20481 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16263 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25722 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41858 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Prosecutors expose large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

Prosecutors of specialized defense prosecutor's offices have documented dozens of large-scale abuses, detaining 50 individuals and uncovering over UAH 30 million in illicit gains. Systemic schemes of evasion from military service and illegal departure abroad have been exposed in seven regions and Kyiv.

Prosecutors expose large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector - Prosecutor General's Office

Prosecutors of specialized defense prosecutors have documented dozens of large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector over the past three weeks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Officials from the defense sector were detained - and organizers of the illegal transfer of conscripts abroad were exposed.

Operational and investigative actions were carried out in Chernivtsi, Volyn, Odesa, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia regions and Kyiv.

50 people were detained - and more than UAH 30 million in illegal benefits and damages were documented. Systemic schemes of evasion from military service and illegal departure abroad were exposed.

The investigation also established that 22 people were involved in organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts.

Recall

In Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Chernivtsi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv