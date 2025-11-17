Prosecutors expose large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector - Prosecutor General's Office

Prosecutors of specialized defense prosecutors have documented dozens of large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector over the past three weeks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Officials from the defense sector were detained - and organizers of the illegal transfer of conscripts abroad were exposed.

Operational and investigative actions were carried out in Chernivtsi, Volyn, Odesa, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia regions and Kyiv.

50 people were detained - and more than UAH 30 million in illegal benefits and damages were documented. Systemic schemes of evasion from military service and illegal departure abroad were exposed.

The investigation also established that 22 people were involved in organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts.

Recall

In Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars.