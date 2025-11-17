Prosecutors expose large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector - Prosecutor General's Office
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutors of specialized defense prosecutor's offices have documented dozens of large-scale abuses, detaining 50 individuals and uncovering over UAH 30 million in illicit gains. Systemic schemes of evasion from military service and illegal departure abroad have been exposed in seven regions and Kyiv.
Prosecutors of specialized defense prosecutors have documented dozens of large-scale abuses in Ukraine's defense sector over the past three weeks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Officials from the defense sector were detained - and organizers of the illegal transfer of conscripts abroad were exposed.
Operational and investigative actions were carried out in Chernivtsi, Volyn, Odesa, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia regions and Kyiv.
50 people were detained - and more than UAH 30 million in illegal benefits and damages were documented. Systemic schemes of evasion from military service and illegal departure abroad were exposed.
The investigation also established that 22 people were involved in organizing the illegal transfer of conscripts.
In Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars.