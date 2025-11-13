What is the price situation by region - an inflation map has appeared

The State Statistics Service has shown an inflation map of Ukraine, according to which the largest monthly price increase is in Kyiv, and the smallest is in Prykarpattia, writes UNN.

Details

In October 2025, consumer prices across the country increased by +0.9% compared to September.

"And what is the situation in the regions? - Prices increased in all regions of Ukraine," the State Statistics Service noted.

The most significant price increases, as reported, were in the following regions:

+1.4% - Kyiv city;

+1.3% - Rivne region;

+1.1% - Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Ternopil regions.

In Ukraine, inflation rose by 0.9% in October, eggs and vegetables increased in price by 11% - State Statistics Service

Prices increased the least in the following regions: