What is the price situation by region - an inflation map has appeared
Kyiv • UNN
According to the State Statistics Service, in October 2025, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.9% compared to September. The largest increase was recorded in Kyiv (+1.4%), the smallest - in Ivano-Frankivsk region (+0.3%).
The State Statistics Service has shown an inflation map of Ukraine, according to which the largest monthly price increase is in Kyiv, and the smallest is in Prykarpattia, writes UNN.
Details
In October 2025, consumer prices across the country increased by +0.9% compared to September.
"And what is the situation in the regions? - Prices increased in all regions of Ukraine," the State Statistics Service noted.
The most significant price increases, as reported, were in the following regions:
- +1.4% - Kyiv city;
- +1.3% - Rivne region;
- +1.1% - Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Ternopil regions.
Prices increased the least in the following regions:
- +0.3% - Ivano-Frankivsk region;
- +0.5% - Cherkasy region;
- +0.7% - Kherson region.