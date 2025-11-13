$42.040.02
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 25822 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23627 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28639 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31959 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32210 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27742 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21519 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55280 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78926 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
What is the price situation by region - an inflation map has appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

According to the State Statistics Service, in October 2025, consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.9% compared to September. The largest increase was recorded in Kyiv (+1.4%), the smallest - in Ivano-Frankivsk region (+0.3%).

What is the price situation by region - an inflation map has appeared

The State Statistics Service has shown an inflation map of Ukraine, according to which the largest monthly price increase is in Kyiv, and the smallest is in Prykarpattia, writes UNN.

Details

In October 2025, consumer prices across the country increased by +0.9% compared to September.

"And what is the situation in the regions? - Prices increased in all regions of Ukraine," the State Statistics Service noted.

The most significant price increases, as reported, were in the following regions:

  • +1.4% - Kyiv city;
    • +1.3% - Rivne region;
      • +1.1% - Volyn, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Ternopil regions.

        In Ukraine, inflation rose by 0.9% in October, eggs and vegetables increased in price by 11% - State Statistics Service11.11.25, 17:16 • 2664 views

        Prices increased the least in the following regions:

        • +0.3% - Ivano-Frankivsk region;
          • +0.5% - Cherkasy region;
            • +0.7% - Kherson region.

              Julia Shramko

