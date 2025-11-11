In Ukraine, inflation rose by 0.9% in October, eggs and vegetables increased in price by 11% - State Statistics Service

In October of this year, inflation in the consumer market in Ukraine, compared to September, was 0.9%, and compared to October 2024, it was 10.9%. Meanwhile, core inflation in October 2025, compared to September, was 0.6%, while compared to October 2024, it was 10.2%, UNN reports with reference to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Details

In the consumer market in October, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.6%. Eggs and vegetables rose the most (by 11.0% and 10.4%).

In addition, prices for lard, grain processing products, milk, fish and fish products, sunflower oil, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, butter, meat and meat products, and cheese increased by 7.1–1.0%.

At the same time, prices for fruits, sugar, rice, and pasta decreased by 2.6–0.2%.

But that's not all: prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.5%, which is due to a 2.2% increase in tobacco product prices.

Transport prices also increased by 0.1%. This was mainly due to a 0.6% increase in fares for road passenger transport. At the same time, railway passenger transport fares decreased by 5.0%.

