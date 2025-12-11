$42.180.11
December 10, 09:59 PM • 8350 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 17842 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 21132 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 23335 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 21847 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 21195 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 25759 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 20656 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20056 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 30318 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Rivne region received the 38th evacuation train from Donetsk region: the State Emergency Service showed footage of meeting internally displaced persons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The 38th evacuation train from Donetsk region arrived in Rivne region, bringing 12 internally displaced persons, including seven people with limited mobility. They were met by rescuers, medics, police, and volunteers, who provided hot food, transportation, and psychological support.

Rivne region received the 38th evacuation train from Donetsk region: the State Emergency Service showed footage of meeting internally displaced persons

On Wednesday, December 10, another evacuation train, the 38th this year, arrived in Rivne region from Donetsk region. 12 internally displaced persons arrived at the regional center, among them seven people with limited mobility, who especially needed care and assistance, informs UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that rescuers, medics, police officers and volunteers met the evacuees on the platform. They made sure that the journey and the first minutes in the new place were as comfortable as possible for people who were forced to leave their homes due to the war.

A warm welcome was organized for the displaced persons: they were treated to hot food, helped to carry their belongings, and provided with transport for further movement. In addition, specialists from the psychological service of the State Emergency Service provided the necessary moral support, as many of them had experienced severe trials

- the message says.

The agency added that Rivne region continues to receive evacuation trains from frontline regions, providing displaced persons with everything necessary for safety and adaptation in a new place.

Recall

On Tuesday, community rescue officers evacuated an entire generation from the frontline zone in Zaporizhzhia: an 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast02.12.25, 14:54 • 3359 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine