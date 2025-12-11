Rivne region received the 38th evacuation train from Donetsk region: the State Emergency Service showed footage of meeting internally displaced persons

On Wednesday, December 10, another evacuation train, the 38th this year, arrived in Rivne region from Donetsk region. 12 internally displaced persons arrived at the regional center, among them seven people with limited mobility, who especially needed care and assistance, informs UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that rescuers, medics, police officers and volunteers met the evacuees on the platform. They made sure that the journey and the first minutes in the new place were as comfortable as possible for people who were forced to leave their homes due to the war.

A warm welcome was organized for the displaced persons: they were treated to hot food, helped to carry their belongings, and provided with transport for further movement. In addition, specialists from the psychological service of the State Emergency Service provided the necessary moral support, as many of them had experienced severe trials - the message says.

The agency added that Rivne region continues to receive evacuation trains from frontline regions, providing displaced persons with everything necessary for safety and adaptation in a new place.

Recall

On Tuesday, community rescue officers evacuated an entire generation from the frontline zone in Zaporizhzhia: an 81-year-old grandmother, a 57-year-old mother, and a 37-year-old daughter with three children.

Mandatory evacuation continues in Ukraine's frontline regions: 424 children remain in Donetsk Oblast