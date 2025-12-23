In Rivne region, about 300,000 consumers are without electricity after enemy attack

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
08:27 AM • 1542 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 11275 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 28203 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 44427 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 66947 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 41526 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 35242 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 29924 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25794 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21771 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 21399 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 22416 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 21629 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 21715 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 22180 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 66941 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 51446 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 80364 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 102079 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 136930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases: "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"08:10 AM • 956 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 17835 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 20455 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 42785 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 39921 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian

In Rivne region, about 300,000 consumers are without electricity after enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

As a result of damage to an energy facility in Rivne region, about 300,000 consumers were left without electricity. Also damaged were 2 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings, and 3 passenger cars.

In Rivne region, about 300,000 consumers are without electricity after enemy attack

In the Rivne region, due to damage to an energy facility caused by a Russian attack, about 300,000 consumers were left without electricity, and there may be interruptions in water supply during the period of generator connection, said Rivne OVA head Oleksandr Koval on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rivne region suffered a massive enemy air attack. Due to damage to an energy facility, approximately 300,000 subscribers were left without electricity

- Koval wrote.

In addition, according to him, 2 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings, and 3 passenger cars were damaged. According to preliminary information, no people were injured.

"Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply. Critical infrastructure facilities are currently switching to alternative sources. In particular, there may be interruptions in water supply during the period of generator connection," Koval noted.

Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers23.12.25, 10:27 • 1552 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rivne Oblast