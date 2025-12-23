In Rivne region, about 300,000 consumers are without electricity after enemy attack

In the Rivne region, due to damage to an energy facility caused by a Russian attack, about 300,000 consumers were left without electricity, and there may be interruptions in water supply during the period of generator connection, said Rivne OVA head Oleksandr Koval on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Rivne region suffered a massive enemy air attack. Due to damage to an energy facility, approximately 300,000 subscribers were left without electricity - Koval wrote.

In addition, according to him, 2 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings, and 3 passenger cars were damaged. According to preliminary information, no people were injured.

"Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply. Critical infrastructure facilities are currently switching to alternative sources. In particular, there may be interruptions in water supply during the period of generator connection," Koval noted.

Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers