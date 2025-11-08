Kyiv police officer who disappeared with UAH 13.4 million was remanded in custody with bail

Police officer Yuriy Rybyansky, who was detained after disappearing with material evidence in the case - dollars, euros, and hryvnias equivalent to UAH 13.4 million - was remanded in custody by the court with the possibility of bail of UAH 13.3 million, according to a video from the courtroom, UNN reports.

Details

"To apply to the suspect (...) Rybyansky Yuriy (...) a preventive measure in the form of detention (...) for a period of 60 days, i.e., until (...) January 5, 2026," the judge announced.

At the same time, the judge determined an alternative preventive measure "in the form of bail ... 13 million 300 thousand hryvnias." In this case, a number of obligations are imposed on the suspect.

Addition

On November 6, it became known that the Kyiv police were searching for law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. It was reported that the head of the department of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv stopped coming to work, and along with him, money that was material evidence in the case disappeared - US dollars, euros, and hryvnias totaling UAH 13.4 million.

The police officer was found a few days later in the Rivne region, according to data from the SBI, in the forest where he was hiding, and detained. The money was also found.

He was served with a notice of suspicion.