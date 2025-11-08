Kyiv police officer who disappeared with UAH 13.4 million was remanded in custody with bail

ukenru
11:44 AM • 13329 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
08:59 AM • 18278 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 33788 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 61609 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 80058 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 73572 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 62635 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25711 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 70213 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 40334 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhotoNovember 8, 04:48 AM • 24752 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regionsNovember 8, 05:32 AM • 19347 views
Occupiers sell soldiers for "refusal to shoot" into forced laborNovember 8, 05:48 AM • 12055 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.08:51 AM • 4288 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump10:43 AM • 6228 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 33793 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 80063 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 73577 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 62641 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 45170 views
Kyiv police officer who disappeared with UAH 13.4 million was remanded in custody with bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The court chose a pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest for police officer Yuriy Rybyansky, who disappeared along with material evidence worth UAH 13.4 million. He was set bail in the amount of UAH 13.3 million.

Kyiv police officer who disappeared with UAH 13.4 million was remanded in custody with bail

Police officer Yuriy Rybyansky, who was detained after disappearing with material evidence in the case - dollars, euros, and hryvnias equivalent to UAH 13.4 million - was remanded in custody by the court with the possibility of bail of UAH 13.3 million, according to a video from the courtroom, UNN reports.

Details

"To apply to the suspect (...) Rybyansky Yuriy (...) a preventive measure in the form of detention (...) for a period of 60 days, i.e., until (...) January 5, 2026," the judge announced.

At the same time, the judge determined an alternative preventive measure "in the form of bail ... 13 million 300 thousand hryvnias." In this case, a number of obligations are imposed on the suspect.

Addition

On November 6, it became known that the Kyiv police were searching for law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybyansky. It was reported that the head of the department of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv stopped coming to work, and along with him, money that was material evidence in the case disappeared - US dollars, euros, and hryvnias totaling UAH 13.4 million.

The police officer was found a few days later in the Rivne region, according to data from the SBI, in the forest where he was hiding, and detained. The money was also found.

He was served with a notice of suspicion.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv