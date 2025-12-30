Battle of the Sexes: Kyrgios outplays world No. 1 Sabalenka in straight sets

Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in an exhibition match, "Battle of the Sexes," which was presented as a modern reinterpretation of Billie Jean King's famous victory over former Grand Slam winner Bobby Riggs more than 50 years ago, but which sparked controversy over its relevance and significance. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Kyrgios managed to adapt to the slightly smaller "equalizing" court on the side of world number one Sabalenka and secured a victory after a tense and exciting match played under modified rules.

Under the rules of one serve per rally, both players made service errors at crucial moments before Kyrgios broke and led 4-3, eventually winning the first set.

The flamboyant Australian was drenched in sweat and seemed out of breath in the second set, trailing 1-3, while his opponent danced to music during a strategic timeout. However, he managed to come back and level the score at 3-3 after Belarusian Sabalenka hit out.

Kyrgios, who shortened points with audacious drop shots and effectively used variations on his serve, pulled away to seal the victory on his serve, then warmly embraced Sabalenka at the net.

