Battle of the Sexes: Kyrgios outplays world No. 1 Sabalenka in straight sets

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
04:26 AM • 5702 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 11585 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 14240 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 22018 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 24730 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20163 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 21862 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22129 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20153 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23204 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
78%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Vyshhorod, powerful generators were installed and connected near residential buildings - SESPhotoDecember 29, 09:26 PM • 11171 views
In Luhansk hospitals, medical care is provided by untrained students - CNSDecember 29, 09:55 PM • 5142 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 9064 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed01:50 AM • 16031 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhoto02:26 AM • 8780 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 35175 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 36194 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 40988 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 157022 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 198039 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 19230 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 32158 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 41310 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 51812 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 157022 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Heating

Battle of the Sexes: Kyrgios outplays world No. 1 Sabalenka in straight sets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in the 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match in Dubai. The match was played under modified rules, with Kyrgios adapting to a smaller court and securing the victory.

Battle of the Sexes: Kyrgios outplays world No. 1 Sabalenka in straight sets

Nick Kyrgios defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in an exhibition match, "Battle of the Sexes," which was presented as a modern reinterpretation of Billie Jean King's famous victory over former Grand Slam winner Bobby Riggs more than 50 years ago, but which sparked controversy over its relevance and significance. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Kyrgios managed to adapt to the slightly smaller "equalizing" court on the side of world number one Sabalenka and secured a victory after a tense and exciting match played under modified rules.

Under the rules of one serve per rally, both players made service errors at crucial moments before Kyrgios broke and led 4-3, eventually winning the first set.

The flamboyant Australian was drenched in sweat and seemed out of breath in the second set, trailing 1-3, while his opponent danced to music during a strategic timeout. However, he managed to come back and level the score at 3-3 after Belarusian Sabalenka hit out.

Kyrgios, who shortened points with audacious drop shots and effectively used variations on his serve, pulled away to seal the victory on his serve, then warmly embraced Sabalenka at the net.

Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok have entered their first joint tournament in a long time28.12.25, 00:44 • 4327 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Reuters
Dubai